Volunteer Opportunities Abound in Prince William This Week: From Senior Programs to Creek Cleanups

Volunteer Prince William shared its latest Weekly Happenings list, highlighting recognition for local professionals and a range of open volunteer roles across the county and nearby communities.

Parole and Probation Officers Recognized

On Wednesday, July 22, Volunteer Prince William hosted a luncheon at Manassas Museum to mark Parole, Probation, and Pretrial Week. The event honored local Parole and Probation Officers for their partnership with the organization’s Alternative Service Program. Officials thanked the officers for their professionalism and ongoing service to the community.

Books by Mail from Prince William Public Libraries

Prince William Public Libraries offers a free Books by Mail service for residents of Prince William County, Manassas, or Manassas Park who have a temporary or long-term physical disability that prevents them from visiting a library branch.

Eligible borrowers can receive large-print books, audiobooks on CD, DVDs, and Blu-rays delivered to their homes.

Applications are available online or can be printed and mailed.

Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/48jsektp

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Needs Handlers and Drivers

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is seeking volunteers for several upcoming adoption events:

August 2 in Alexandria

August 9 in Rockville

August 16 in Falls Church

Needed roles include dog handlers (holding leashes and talking with potential adopters) and drivers to transport dogs to and from events. View all openings: https://tinyurl.com/3vwdsnwk

Senior Center Without Walls Seeking Volunteers

The Prince William Area Agency on Aging is recruiting volunteers age 21 and older for its Senior Center Without Walls program. The effort aims to reduce social isolation among older adults who face mobility or transportation barriers.

Volunteer tasks may include:

Greeting attendees

Assisting with arts and crafts

Setting up or breaking down programs

Teaching games such as pinochle

Learn more or sign up: https://bit.ly/44R6wA2

House of Mercy Back-to-School Drive

House of Mercy needs help preparing for and running its Back-to-School 2026 event.

Sorting shifts run July 27–31 (morning and afternoon options available).

Distribution day is Saturday, August 1.

Volunteers as young as 12 are welcome.

Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/5yru9jm2

Town of Dumfries Creek Cleanup

The Town of Dumfries is holding a creek cleanup on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event starts at the Jeff Simpson Community Center. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/3b6f8umv

ESL Teachers and Aides Needed

Grace United Methodist Church’s ESL program is looking for volunteer teachers and teachers’ aides for the fall semester. Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 7–9 p.m. Volunteers help English learners improve reading, writing, and speaking skills. Details and signup: https://tinyurl.com/3tpknk4x

Conservation Outreach Intern Opportunity

The Quantico Conservation Volunteer Program is seeking a Conservation Outreach Intern. The role involves hands-on conservation work, habitat restoration, environmental education, and volunteer management in support of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s natural resource goals. More information: https://tinyurl.com/bdfcrrte

We Are Artistic Seeking Multiple Roles

We Are Artistic, a youth-led organization focused on art and artists, has openings that include:

Community Service Lead

Outreach Volunteer

Development Volunteers

Volunteer Copy Editor

Volunteer Magazine Editor

View the full list of opportunities: https://bit.ly/4vHtt3D

Junior Preservationists Wanted

Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting Junior Preservationists to work with historic preservation staff at sites such as Ben Lomond Historic Site. Duties may include learning about site operations, artifact care, special projects, summer camps, and daily operations. Volunteers ages 13–15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/4knbbz5x

BEACON Needs English Facilitators

BEACON is recruiting volunteer English facilitators and substitutes for its Fall Learning Circles, which run September 15 to November 3 via Zoom. No prior teaching experience or additional language skills are required; training and materials are provided. Interested volunteers can sign up for an information session: https://tinyurl.com/4aefj99r