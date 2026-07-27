Volunteer Opportunities Abound in Prince William This Week: From Senior Programs to Creek Cleanups

Volunteer Prince William shared its latest Weekly Happenings list, highlighting recognition for local professionals and a range of open volunteer roles across the county and nearby communities.
Parole and Probation Officers Recognized
On Wednesday, July 22, Volunteer Prince William hosted a luncheon at Manassas Museum to mark Parole, Probation, and Pretrial Week. The event honored local Parole and Probation Officers for their partnership with the organization’s Alternative Service Program. Officials thanked the officers for their professionalism and ongoing service to the community.
Books by Mail from Prince William Public Libraries
Prince William Public Libraries offers a free Books by Mail service for residents of Prince William County, Manassas, or Manassas Park who have a temporary or long-term physical disability that prevents them from visiting a library branch.
- Eligible borrowers can receive large-print books, audiobooks on CD, DVDs, and Blu-rays delivered to their homes.
- Applications are available online or can be printed and mailed.
- Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/48jsektp
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Needs Handlers and Drivers
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is seeking volunteers for several upcoming adoption events:
- August 2 in Alexandria
- August 9 in Rockville
- August 16 in Falls Church
Needed roles include dog handlers (holding leashes and talking with potential adopters) and drivers to transport dogs to and from events. View all openings: https://tinyurl.com/3vwdsnwk
Senior Center Without Walls Seeking Volunteers
The Prince William Area Agency on Aging is recruiting volunteers age 21 and older for its Senior Center Without Walls program. The effort aims to reduce social isolation among older adults who face mobility or transportation barriers.
Volunteer tasks may include:
- Greeting attendees
- Assisting with arts and crafts
- Setting up or breaking down programs
- Teaching games such as pinochle
Learn more or sign up: https://bit.ly/44R6wA2
House of Mercy Back-to-School Drive
House of Mercy needs help preparing for and running its Back-to-School 2026 event.
- Sorting shifts run July 27–31 (morning and afternoon options available).
- Distribution day is Saturday, August 1.
- Volunteers as young as 12 are welcome.
Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/5yru9jm2
Town of Dumfries Creek Cleanup
The Town of Dumfries is holding a creek cleanup on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event starts at the Jeff Simpson Community Center. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/3b6f8umv
ESL Teachers and Aides Needed
Grace United Methodist Church’s ESL program is looking for volunteer teachers and teachers’ aides for the fall semester. Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 7–9 p.m. Volunteers help English learners improve reading, writing, and speaking skills. Details and signup: https://tinyurl.com/3tpknk4x
Conservation Outreach Intern Opportunity
The Quantico Conservation Volunteer Program is seeking a Conservation Outreach Intern. The role involves hands-on conservation work, habitat restoration, environmental education, and volunteer management in support of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s natural resource goals. More information: https://tinyurl.com/bdfcrrte
We Are Artistic Seeking Multiple Roles
We Are Artistic, a youth-led organization focused on art and artists, has openings that include:
- Community Service Lead
- Outreach Volunteer
- Development Volunteers
- Volunteer Copy Editor
- Volunteer Magazine Editor
View the full list of opportunities: https://bit.ly/4vHtt3D
Junior Preservationists Wanted
Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting Junior Preservationists to work with historic preservation staff at sites such as Ben Lomond Historic Site. Duties may include learning about site operations, artifact care, special projects, summer camps, and daily operations. Volunteers ages 13–15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/4knbbz5x
BEACON Needs English Facilitators
BEACON is recruiting volunteer English facilitators and substitutes for its Fall Learning Circles, which run September 15 to November 3 via Zoom. No prior teaching experience or additional language skills are required; training and materials are provided. Interested volunteers can sign up for an information session: https://tinyurl.com/4aefj99r