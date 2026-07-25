Honeygrow Opens New Restaurant in Gainesville

Honeygrow opened its newest restaurant Friday at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville, the chain’s first location in Prince William County.

The fast-casual spot at 5055 Wellington Road serves cooked-to-order stir-fry, salads and honeybar desserts. It is the company’s 80th restaurant overall and its eighth in Virginia, according to a company press release. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“As honeygrow continues to expand across Virginia, we’re proud to open in Gainesville,” said Todd Miller, senior vice president of marketing at honeygrow. “We’re excited to introduce our bold flavors to the community and become a go-to stop for friends and families.”

Popular menu items include the Spicy Garlic Stir-Fry, OG Cobb salad and Cheesecake Honeybar. The Philadelphia-based chain, founded in 2012, focuses on customizable dishes made with high-quality ingredients.

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