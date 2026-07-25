Market Report: Ice Cream Prices Drop, Potatoes Rise

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, shares this week’s Monday Market Report. At 80 years old and still going strong, Nelson continues tracking wholesale food prices so his menu stays as fair as possible for customers.

Nelson often gets asked why he started a restaurant. His answer: he couldn’t find a place serving the delicious, healthy meals his mother and grandmother cooked while he was growing up. Thirty years later, Dixie Bones still smokes its meats, cooks fresh vegetables, and makes traditional sides from scratch.

Good news: Ice cream prices dropped significantly. Eggs and beef saw slight decreases.

Ice cream prices dropped significantly. Eggs and beef saw slight decreases. Not-so-good news: Idaho and red potatoes jumped significantly. Butter, cheddar cheese, and buttermilk had slight increases.

As always, these wholesale changes are reflected in this week’s menu prices.

“I’m Nelson Head. Have a great day and thank you for listening.”

Sunday Buffet at Dixie Bones

Your Sunday plans just got handled. The Dixie Bones BBQ Sunday Buffet is stacked with all the Southern comfort food you’ve been craving.

When: Sundays, 11 AM – 3 PM

Sundays, 11 AM – 3 PM Price: Adults $19.95 | Kids $9.95

Adults $19.95 | Kids $9.95 Where: 13440 Occoquan Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Bring the family, pull up hungry, and let them do the cooking. Learn more at dixiebones.com.