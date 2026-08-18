Manassas School Board ‘Secret Vote’ Fight Delayed

A Prince William County General District Court hearing on Manassas City School Board Member Sara Brescia’s Freedom of Information Act petition has been continued from Tuesday, Aug. 18, to Sept. 24.

Brescia filed the petition for a writ of mandamus on Aug. 11 (Case GV26019633-00), alleging that a majority of the board, facilitated by Chair Jill Spall, held an unlawful electronic or telephonic meeting and vote in violation of Virginia’s FOIA. The vote directed Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman to open a full investigation, using outside counsel, into allegations first raised by Board Member Diana Brown.

According to documents produced by Brescia, the sequence began with an Aug. 6 email from Brown to Newman requesting the investigation. Spall then solicited votes by text and phone. On Aug. 10, Spall texted Brescia that it was “the will of the board” to empower Newman to conduct the investigation. Brescia has stated she was unaware any vote or deliberations had occurred. Her counsel argues the communications violated public-notice and assembly requirements under VFOIA and that any resulting vote is void.

Brescia publicly addressed the matter at the Aug. 11 school board meeting. No other members responded to the substance of her comments on the record that evening.

Board Member Dayna-Marie Miles is the only school board member who has provided a substantive on-the-record statement. Miles has said she told Brescia a public vote was planned, opposed investigating her based on the information available at the time, and was surprised when Spall later stated it was the will of the board to proceed. Miles has also expressed concern that a public vote could damage Brescia’s credibility before the facts were fully considered.

Manassas City Public Schools issued a brief institutional statement on Aug. 12: “Manassas City Public Schools is aware of comments made during Tuesday evening’s School Board meeting. We are reviewing the matters that were raised. Our immediate focus today is welcoming students and staff for a successful start to the new school year.”