Police Blotter: Juvenile Charged in June Manassas Murder; Woman Arrested After Firing Gun at Vehicle in Woodbridge

Prince William County police announced an additional arrest in a June homicide near Manassas, charging a 16-year-old with second-degree murder and a related firearm offense. In Woodbridge, officers arrested a 32-year-old woman after she allegedly brandished a firearm and fired a shot that struck a vehicle during an early-morning altercation. A separate shots-fired call later the same day left a vehicle damaged but no injuries. Stafford County deputies reported a DUI arrest involving narcotics, a shoplifting case and several fraud complaints from Sept. 14.

The murder investigation continues and does not appear to be random. The Woodbridge firearm cases remain under investigation where suspects are not yet identified.

Prince William County Police

Murder Investigation — Additional Arrest

Prince William County detectives charged a 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Bristow man that occurred in the 7900 block of Community Drive near Manassas (20109) on June 25. On Sept. 14, detectives arrested the juvenile without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is held at the Juvenile Detention Center; court date pending.

(Previously released: Jamal Dana Allen was arrested July 2 in the same case. On June 25 at 8:47 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash and found the victim, an 18-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the upper body; he was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation continues and does not appear to be random.)

Commercial Burglary — Additional Arrest

On Sept. 14, a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge turned himself in and was arrested in connection with a burglary at Tobacco King, 14170 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge (22193), that occurred Aug. 24. He is charged with burglary, destruction of property, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny with intent to sell, conspiring to trespass and curfew violation. He is held at the Juvenile Detention Center; court date pending.

(Previously: On Aug. 24 at 1:47 a.m., five unknown men broke a window, took vape products and fled in a stolen vehicle. One 16-year-old was earlier arrested; four additional suspects remain unidentified. Another 16-year-old was arrested Sept. 12.)

Reckless Handling of a Firearm — Arrest

On Sept. 14 at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 12600 block of Harbor Drive in Woodbridge (22192) for a shots-fired call. A 36-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with an acquaintance; the dispute escalated and the accused brandished a firearm and fired a gunshot that struck the victim’s vehicle. Officers detained the accused, who was intoxicated. No injuries were reported. Katherine Lizeth Urraco Garcia, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, destruction of property, concealed carry while under the influence, and driving under the influence. She is held without bond; court date pending.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm — Investigation

On Sept. 14 at 4:37 p.m., officers responded to the 13600 block of Claytor Lane in Woodbridge (22192) for shots fired. An individual in a silver-gray sedan fired gunshots toward a 33-year-old man seoted in his vehicle before leaving the area. Multiple rounds struck the victim’s vehicle; shell casings were recovered. The victim became uncooperative. No injuries or additional property damage reported. Investigation ongoing.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI

White Oak Road, Sept. 14 at 6:22 a.m.: Deputy Buzzard responded to an erratic-driver report. The driver showed signs of impairment; field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample obtained. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle; the driver later admitted using narcotics. Charles Biagi Jr., 40, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Larceny

10 Washington Square Plaza (Sheetz), Sept. 14 at 10:11 a.m.: Deputy Buzzard responded to a shoplifting report. Camera footage showed the suspect placing items in a bag and leaving without paying; the suspect admitted the theft. Victoria Lipford, 55, of Stafford, was charged with shoplifting and trespassed from the store.

Fraud

Barclay Lane, Sept. 14 at 11:19 a.m.: Unauthorized transactions reported on a card after email alerts; bank canceled the card. No suspects identified.

Embrey Mill Road, Sept. 14 at 2:41 p.m.: Victim mailed a check that was altered and cashed. Report taken for investigation.

Flippo Road, Sept. 14 at 9:16 p.m.: Victim received notice of fraudulent transactions in Arkansas and an unauthorized credit-card account. Report taken.

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