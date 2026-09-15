Stafford No schedule shake-up in ’27–28: Board punts after 90-minute pile-on By PLN News Published September 15, 2026 at 7:20AM | Updated September 15, 2026 at 8:09AM A Stafford County Public Schools bus. The School Board on Sept. 8 deferred any high school schedule change for 2027–28 after nearly 90 minutes of public comment focused on electives. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford County Public Schools