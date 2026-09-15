Stafford

No schedule shake-up in ’27–28: Board punts after 90-minute pile-on

By PLN News
Yellow Stafford County Public Schools bus parked at a school curb with the door open as a student walks on the sidewalk
A Stafford County Public Schools bus. The School Board on Sept. 8 deferred any high school schedule change for 2027–28 after nearly 90 minutes of public comment focused on electives.

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