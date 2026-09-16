Police Blotter: Robbery Arrest Near Manassas; Teen Charged After Gun Discharge

Prince William County police arrested a 27-year-old Manassas man after a strong-armed robbery report at a Home Depot near Manassas on the night of Sept. 15. Officers said the man took a leaf blower, threatened employees and was detained in the parking lot; they also recovered pliers and shoes reported stolen. The same day’s county report charged a 15-year-old Woodbridge boy with reckless handling of a firearm after a gun discharged at a Woodbridge apartment complex and struck two nearby units.

Stafford County deputies reported a late-night traffic stop on Richmond Highway that led to two narcotics arrests, plus an altered-check fraud complaint.

Prince William County Police

Strong-Armed Robbery — Arrest

On Sept. 15 at 9:26 p.m., officers responded to Home Depot, 7486 Stream Walk Lane near Manassas (20109), for a robbery. Police said a man took a leaf blower and threatened employees before leaving the store. Officers found him in the parking lot and detained him without incident. A search recovered a pair of pliers; police also determined he was wearing shoes previously reported stolen. Zachary Tyler Hower, 27, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of burglarious tools and petit larceny. Court date pending; status unavailable.



Zachary Tyler Hower

Reckless Handling of a Firearm — Charged

On Sept. 15, officers responded to Stoney Ridge Apartments in the 14300 block of Westminister Lane in Woodbridge (22193) for shots fired. Police said that at about 1 p.m., a male was manipulating a firearm when it discharged and struck two nearby apartments. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Joshua Daniel Collado, 15, of Woodbridge, was charged with reckless handling. Court date pending; released on a court summons. No photo available, police said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Narcotics

Richmond Highway and Centreport Parkway, Sept. 15 at 1:20 a.m.: First Sergeant Assur stopped a vehicle after observing erratic driving. Deputies said narcotics were visible on the driver; a vehicle search found additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Hung Pham, 54, of Springfield, and passenger Thuong Nguyen, 31, of Fredericksburg, were charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Fraud

Holly Corner Road, Sept. 15 at 7:24 p.m.: Deputy Ramos took a report of an altered check. The victim said a mailed payment check was never received and later appeared altered and cashed. The bank froze the account. No suspects identified.

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