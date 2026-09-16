Features

Parents press school boards on a cut bus stop, Kindles and volunteer coaches

By PLN News
Yellow school bus facing the camera with SCHOOL BUS on the header and no district name visible
A school bus. Photo: Potomac Local file

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author