Features Parents press school boards on a cut bus stop, Kindles and volunteer coaches By PLN News Published September 16, 2026 at 7:05AM A school bus. Photo: Potomac Local file This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Prince William #Prince William County Public Schools