Prince William PWCS honors state champs and CTE, science winners as two family webinars remain By PLN News Published September 16, 2026 at 7:25AM Prince William County School Board This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Schools #School Board