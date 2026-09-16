News Links: Loudoun Advances Data Center Pause; Microsoft Faces $2.5M Air Fine

Loudoun supervisors advanced a 12-month pause on new data center applications, Virginia environmental officials ordered Microsoft to pay about $2.5 million over Leesburg generator emissions, Fairfax restored high school crossing-guard funding after students were struck, detectives said a Woodbridge death in a parked car showed no foul play, two men were stabbed after a gambling session at Potomac Mills, King George settled an ACLU lawsuit over a middle-school club, Caroline officials mapped a possible 1% school construction sales tax, the Fredericksburg Free Press won a national financial-health award, and a Fauquier farm town’s World War II listening post is back in the news.

Loudoun Supervisors Advance 12-Month Pause on New Data Centers

According to FOX 5 DC, Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday advanced a proposed 12-month pause on new data center applications. The county attorney said an indefinite moratorium would not be legal, and the temporary halt would apply only to new filings. The resolution still needs a final vote; supervisors expect to take the item up again Oct. 13.

NBC4 reported the related 7-1-1 vote directing staff to draft the resolution, with Leesburg Supervisor Kristen Umstattd opposed and Catoctin Supervisor Caleb Kershner abstaining. Board leaders described the step as time to write new rules, not a ban. Loudoun has 233 data centers, the largest concentration in the United States; county leaders say the facilities generate more than half of the local budget. Residents cited health and transmission-line impacts, while electrical workers warned a pause could put union jobs at risk.

Microsoft Ordered to Pay About $2.5 Million Over Leesburg Data Center Emissions

According to WJLA, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Monday ordered Microsoft to pay roughly $2.5 million after its Leesburg data center at 19515 Compass Creek Parkway exceeded air-quality limits while running backup generators during a June 27–July 1, 2025, outage at the nearby Cochran Mill Electrical Substation. A DEQ spokesperson said the consent order is the agency’s largest civil penalty and remains open for public comment through Oct. 14 before it can be finalized.

DEQ calculated that from Oct. 4, 2024, to Oct. 3, 2025, the site emitted about 102 tons of nitrogen oxides, 5.158 tons of particulate matter and 11.599 tons of volatile organic compounds against permit caps of 94.67, 3.34 and 6.86 tons on a rolling 365-day average. Fuel use was about 1.19 million gallons against a 665,850-gallon limit. Microsoft said it invested about $31 million to prevent another extended outage and will support DEQ’s expansion of air-quality monitoring in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax Restores High School Crossing Guards After Students Struck

According to NBC4 Washington, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to restore funding for high school crossing guards cut from the fiscal 2027 budget. DC News Now reported the board approved more than $700,000 in carryover funds to bring the positions back at 11 high school crossings. Police had already staffed the vacant posts after early-year crashes and will stay until hired guards are in place.

A 16-year-old South Lakes High School student was hit by a car Sept. 1 near the kiss-and-ride. On Sept. 9, three students were struck countywide, including a 13-year-old killed while riding a bicycle near Robert Frost Middle School. School Board member Sandy Anderson told supervisors the weeks since school started had been “terrifying.” The board also created a joint task force with the School Board on pedestrian and traffic safety in school zones.

Detectives Say No Foul Play in Woodbridge Death Found in Parked Car

According to InsideNoVa, Prince William County officers were called at 4:19 a.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge’s Cherry Hill area, where they found a 48-year-old man’s decomposed remains in a parked vehicle. Sgt. Erin Noble said detectives do not suspect foul play based on preliminary findings. Police have not released the man’s name or a cause of death.

The department said additional details would be released if necessary. The discovery is a separate case from an earlier Woodbridge investigation in which a decomposing body was found in a roadway and two men were later sought on warrants.

Two Men Stabbed After Gambling Session at Potomac Mills

According to InsideNoVa, Prince William County police said two men were stabbed Thursday evening after a group gambled in a common area inside Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. Officers responded just before 8 p.m. Sgt. Erin Noble said that as the group dispersed, the suspect stabbed a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, then left on foot. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

Police said the victims later became uncooperative. Investigators do not believe the attack was random and said there is no threat to the wider community. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin-to-medium build, wearing a white shirt and carrying a dark crossbody bag and a brown shopping bag.

King George School Board Settles ACLU Suit Over Middle School Club

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the King George County School Board and the ACLU of Virginia settled a lawsuit filed last month for three students who tried to start a Genders and Sexualities Alliance at King George Middle School. Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 3. After a closed session Friday, the board updated policy so secondary students — middle and high school — may organize non-curriculum-related groups.

The suit will be dismissed without prejudice and can be refiled if the middle school rejects a GSA filed under the new rules. The accompanying regulation requires written parental permission to form or join a club and, for renewals, a current membership list with parental permission for each student. School officials did not mention the lawsuit when they announced the policy change.

Caroline Officials Map Path for Possible 1% School Construction Sales Tax

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, Caroline County school staff told the School Board on Tuesday that a 1% sales tax for school construction could generate about $5 million a year. Superintendents and supervisors decided in July they lacked time to educate voters for November and are aiming at a possible special election in spring 2027. A joint meeting with supervisors is targeted for Sept. 29 or Oct. 6 before any referendum resolution goes to Circuit Court.

The division also received School Construction Assistance Program grants of $9.8 million toward a new elementary school, $3.1 million to expand Caroline Middle School and $1.8 million for deferred maintenance at Madison Elementary — about 20% of estimated project costs. A new elementary school is projected at $49 million. Supervisor Reginald Underwood said he will not support school-board capital plans that leave Bowling Green Elementary off the table; School Board Chair Lydell Fortune said the school remains part of long-term facilities planning.

Fredericksburg Free Press Wins National Financial Health Award

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the nonprofit won LION Publishers’ 2026 Financial Health Award at the Independent News Sustainability Summit in San Diego. Judges cited subscriber and event growth, budget discipline and new revenue such as public notices, and said the outlet is reducing reliance on philanthropic grants. Board co-chair Seth Silber called the Sept. 10 honor validation of a model built to keep local reporting sustainable.

Editor-in-Chief Joey LoMonaco said the award reflects a newsroom that treats both coverage and the business that funds it as lasting work. The prize follows 13 Virginia Press Association awards in April, the Free Press’s first eligible contest year, including the inaugural A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism for the podcast “The Tribe.”

WTOP Revisits Vint Hill’s Secret Role in the D-Day Invasion

According to WTOP, host Matt Kaufax’s “Matt About Town” segment this week traces how land that is now a Fauquier County winery at Vint Hill once housed a top-secret listening post. The site is described as a “natural receiver” able to pick up shortwave signals from across the globe, a feature U.S. intelligence used with codebreaking work tied to the Normandy invasion.

The episode is part of WTOP’s twice-weekly local-history series. Related reporting points listeners to Warrenton’s Cold War Museum for more on the same corridor of wartime and Cold War infrastructure in Fauquier County.

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