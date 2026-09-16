Stafford Sheriff: missing and endangered person near Pepper Tree Lane located safely

UPDATE (11 p.m. Sept. 16): The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the missing and endangered person has been located safely. The office said there is no threat to the community at this time and thanked people who submitted tips or information that helped locate him.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening it was trying to locate a missing and endangered person and that there was a large police presence near Pepper Tree Lane and Regester Chapel Road.

In posts on X, the sheriff’s office said people should not engage with the subject, who may have been armed with a knife. Anyone who saw him was told to call 9-1-1 immediately. People with more information were asked to contact the emergency dispatch center at 540-658-4400.

The subject was described as a white male in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with tattoos on his arms. He may have been wearing a black short-sleeve “NRA” shirt, dark brown pants, and light green Nike shoes or brown work boots, the sheriff’s office said.

The office also released photos of the subject. No name was released in the posts reviewed for this report.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced the search on its X account Wednesday and posted the located-safely update the same night.