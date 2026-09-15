Occoquan Road to close 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Occoquan Road (Route 906) between Horner Road and Old Bridge Road will close to through traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Sept. 15.

Crews will demolish a portion of the southbound I-95 bridge over Occoquan Road as part of the I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements project in Woodbridge.

Drivers who need to reach properties along Occoquan Road will still have access, VDOT said, but they will not be able to go beyond the overpass in either direction. Through traffic will detour via Horner Road, Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard), and Old Bridge Road back to Occoquan Road.

The interchange project includes replacing the northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95 with a signalized left turn via a new ramp; widening the southbound Route 123 ramp to southbound I-95 from one lane to two; shifting the Route 123 and I-95 Express Lanes ramp intersection slightly south; realigning the southbound I-95 ramp to northbound Route 123; adding a shared-use path along northbound Route 123 from Annapolis Way to Devil’s Reach Road; and widening and replacing the beams and deck of the southbound I-95 bridge over Occoquan Road.

Southbound I-95 work, including the Occoquan Road bridge, is scheduled for late 2027. The full interchange project is scheduled for late 2028.

Traffic and work-zone updates: 511.vdot.virginia.gov, the 511Virginia app, or 511.

On Sept. 1, southbound I-95 general-purpose lanes shifted onto a newly built section of the bridge over Occoquan Road so the rest of the existing bridge can be demolished and rebuilt.