Take Me Home Tuesday: Cleo, Lemon and Nola

Three dogs at local shelters are waiting for a home this Take Me Home Tuesday.

Cleo — Prince William County

Prince William County Animal Services is asking people to meet Cleo, a Labradoodle and Bernese Mountain Dog mix at the Animal Services Center, 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas. Call 703-792-6465.

Meet Cleo, the ultimate mutt-mashup of a Labradoodle and Bernese Mountain Dog! She’s got the best of both worlds: sweet, smart, and 100% adorable… and also 100% likely to steal your snacks and The City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center, 10039 Dean Drive, has Lemon, a 2-year-old female Beagle. Call 703-257-2420. Meet Lemon! Lemon is a 2-year-old female Beagle who came to us as a stray and was never claimed. Don’t worry though — this girl hasn’t let it dim her sparkle one bit. She is just as cute and sweet as can be, with that classic Beagle nose for adventure and heart full of love. Lemon is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and ready to sniff her way right into her forever home. Nola — Spotsylvania County Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Nola, a 2-year-old dog. Call 540-507-7459 to schedule a visit (TV Drive at Hudgins Road) or email [email protected]. Nola, 2 years old, wonders how she can be so incredibly sweet and still not adopted. Honestly, we wonder the same. If you are looking for a dog that loves to cuddle with her humans, give gentle kisses and is also always ready for an adventure, Nola is your gal! Nola is fully house and crate trained. Stafford County Animal Shelter is not in this week’s roundup. The shelter said its dog adoption floor is closed until Sept. 26 after a parvo precaution. Potomac Local is looking for a sponsor for Take Me Home Tuesday. This feature reaches 82,000 readers in the Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge region. Contact Uriah for details. Go adopt a loving pet. Animal shelters with a named available pet and a photo can email [email protected]. snuggle your couch.

Hours: Tuesday–Friday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday noon–4 p.m. Closed Monday. More: pwcva.gov/department/animal-services.

Lemon — City of Manassas

The City of Manassas Animal Adoption Center, 10039 Dean Drive, has Lemon, a 2-year-old female Beagle. Call 703-257-2420.

Meet Lemon! Lemon is a 2-year-old female Beagle who came to us as a stray and was never claimed. Don’t worry though — this girl hasn’t let it dim her sparkle one bit. She is just as cute and sweet as can be, with that classic Beagle nose for adventure and heart full of love. Lemon is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and ready to sniff her way right into her forever home.

Nola — Spotsylvania County

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Nola, a 2-year-old dog. Call 540-507-7459 to schedule a visit (TV Drive at Hudgins Road) or email [email protected].

Nola, 2 years old, wonders how she can be so incredibly sweet and still not adopted. Honestly, we wonder the same. If you are looking for a dog that loves to cuddle with her humans, give gentle kisses and is also always ready for an adventure, Nola is your gal! Nola is fully house and crate trained.

Stafford County Animal Shelter is not in this week’s roundup. The shelter said its dog adoption floor is closed until Sept. 26 after a parvo precaution.

Potomac Local is looking for a sponsor for Take Me Home Tuesday. This feature reaches 82,000 readers in the Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge region. Contact Uriah for details. Go adopt a loving pet.

Animal shelters with a named available pet and a photo can email [email protected].