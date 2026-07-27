Mary Washington Healthcare Reports Half of Residency Graduates Staying Local; Officials Withhold Names

Only half of the first 22 physicians graduating from Mary Washington Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education program will remain to practice in the Fredericksburg area, FXBG Advance reported. The June 2026 class included 15 internal medicine, six family medicine and one family obstetrics residents; hospital officials confirmed 11 are staying but refused to release names or practice locations despite posting identifying details for current residents online.

The 50 percent retention rate falls short of the 70 percent figure once projected by former CEO Mike McDermott when the health system ended support for the Moss Free Clinic and launched the $10 million residency programs. Since the clinics opened in late 2023 they have recorded nearly 14,000 patients and more than 70,000 visits, with nearly 30 percent described as uninsured or underinsured, though no supporting studies or precise definitions were provided.

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