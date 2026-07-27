Manassas School Board candidate shared posts supporting school prayer, biblical authority on gender and evolution

A Manassas City School Board candidate seeking the Democratic Party endorsement has publicly shared a series of Facebook posts between 2024 and early 2026 that support prayer and Bible reading in public schools, reject evolutionary science in favor of a biblical narrative, affirm traditional marriage as “one man and one woman,” and declare that cultural opinion does not override what the Bible calls sin.

Murina V. Dove’s public Facebook page lists her association with Manassas City Public Schools. Nearly all of the posts are shares of third-party Christian memes and images rather than original long-form writing. Examples include:

A February 1, 2025, share reading “If you support prayer in school, Amen!”

A March 7, 2024, share of a classroom photo overlaid with “IT’S TIME TO PUT GOD BACK WHERE HE BELONGS IN SCHOOLS.”

A December 11, 2025, graphic contrasting “FALSE EVOLUTION” (ape-to-man sequence) with “TRUE EVOLUTION” progressing from sin under a devil figure to the cross, citing John 8:34-36 and 2 Corinthians 5:17.

A January 22, 2025, church-marquee image stating “MORAL CONFUSION / SEXUAL CONFUSION / GENDER CONFUSION / AUTHOR OF CONFUSION SATAN.”

A March 16, 2024, image declaring “IN THE EYES OF GOD MARRIAGE IS STILL ONE MAN AND ONE WOMAN,” with Dove commenting “Absolutely 💯.”

Multiple 2025–2026 posts repeating variations of “If the Bible says it’s a sin, our culture’s opinion doesn’t matter. Sin is sin” and “DISAGREE WITH THE BIBLE ALL YOU WANT. IT’S STILL RIGHT AND YOU’RE STILL WRONG.”

Three seats are open on the seven-member, at-large Manassas City School Board in the November 3, 2026, general election. Known filed candidates are incumbents Sara J. Brescia and Lisa Anne Stevens; Murina V. Dove; Marcus S. Still; Raul O. Campoverde Lindao; Javanese M. Hailey; and Jakelin Melgar (Melgar withdrew from the race).

Stevens, Dove and Still held a joint campaign launch on July 18, 2026, and are seeking the endorsement of the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee. School Board races in Virginia are nonpartisan.

Potomac Local emailed Dove asking about her background, motivation for running, the status of the Democratic endorsement effort, how the Facebook posts reflect her current views, her position on separation of church and state, how personal religious beliefs would influence curriculum and policy decisions, and how she would represent all students and families. No reply was received.

An identical deadline email to the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee asked about Dove’s membership and involvement, the endorsement timeline and process, criteria used, and whether the posts had been discussed. No response was received.

The Manassas Voter Registration Office confirmed the three open seats, provided the candidate list, linked to state filing requirements, and supplied election dates and early-voting details.

Election Day is November 3, 2026; polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The final day to register or update voter information and to request an absentee mail ballot is October 23, 2026. Early in-person voting begins September 18 at the Voter Registration Office, 9025 Center St., with extended weekend hours in late October. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by 5 p.m. November 6.

Sample ballots and registration information are available at manassasva.gov/vote.