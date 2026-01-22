Major Winter Storm Likely This Weekend with Heavy Snow, Ice, and Dangerous Cold

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast confidence is high that most areas will see substantial winter weather, with some locations facing a dangerous mix of snow and ice. Bitterly cold air will follow the storm, with near record-low temperatures and wind chills lasting into early next week.

Residents are urged to prepare now for hazardous conditions and possible extended impacts.

Outlook