Fredericksburg Crews Gear Up for Snow

The City of Fredericksburg says it has been preparing all week for the upcoming winter weather event, with Fire, Rescue, Police, Sheriff, Public Works, and Parks, Recreation, and Events operating in an all-hands-on-deck status through the weekend. City officials say interdepartmental coordination is ongoing to ensure emergency preparedness and service continuity.
Public Works crews have already begun pre-treating roads and have significant resources on hand, including brine, salt, and sand, along with plow-equipped trucks and spreaders. Contractors are also on standby to assist with snow removal as conditions worsen.
City officials caution residents that trash service disruptions early next week are possible, depending on snowfall amounts, staff safety, and whether the landfill must close. Residents with concerns about missed service on Monday may want to take trash to the landfill before the storm arrives.
Forecast summary:
A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.
Forecast details:
https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/
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Here’s the full update:
The City of Fredericksburg is actively preparing for the upcoming winter weather event. Interdepartmental coordination for emergency preparedness has been ongoing all week. Fire, Rescue, Police, Sheriff, Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Events are in an all hands-on status this week and throughout the weekend snow event.
Crews have approximately 5,000 gallons of brine and 900 tons of salt/sand on hand and began pre-treating roads today, Thursday. The City currently has 13 large trucks with plows, 10 large chemical spreaders, eight small trucks with plows, several tractors with plows, and one small truck with a chemical spreader operational. The City’s contractors are on standby as well for additional snow removal operations.
Residents should be advised that depending on the amount of snow, staff safety considerations and the possibility of the landfill closing, trash service cancellations early in the week are possible. If you are concerned with having large volumes of trash due to a cancellation of service on Monday, you may wish to visit the landfill prior to the snow.
For information on city closings, trash disruptions, and traffic conditions, residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates at FredericksburgVA.gov. Regular snow even updates will also be posted on FredericksburgVA.gov and on the City’s Facebook page at @fxbggov.
Respectfully,
Caitlyn McGhee
Public Information Officer