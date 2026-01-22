Fredericksburg Crews Gear Up for Snow

The City of Fredericksburg says it has been preparing all week for the upcoming winter weather event, with Fire, Rescue, Police, Sheriff, Public Works, and Parks, Recreation, and Events operating in an all-hands-on-deck status through the weekend. City officials say interdepartmental coordination is ongoing to ensure emergency preparedness and service continuity.

Public Works crews have already begun pre-treating roads and have significant resources on hand, including brine, salt, and sand, along with plow-equipped trucks and spreaders. Contractors are also on standby to assist with snow removal as conditions worsen.

City officials caution residents that trash service disruptions early next week are possible, depending on snowfall amounts, staff safety, and whether the landfill must close. Residents with concerns about missed service on Monday may want to take trash to the landfill before the storm arrives.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

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Here’s the full update: