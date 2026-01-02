Shots Fired in Woodbridge and Manassas, Man Arrested After Assaulting Officers

Prince William County police investigated two separate incidents involving gunfire into homes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day—fortunately, no injuries were reported in either case.

In Woodbridge, around 5:16 a.m. on January 1, a bullet shattered a glass door at the Dale Forest Apartments on Wabash Place. Two shell casings were found nearby. The day before, near Manassas, a bullet entered a home on Lucasville Road around 3:26 p.m. No injuries were reported in either incident, and both cases are under investigation as reckless handling of a firearm.

Meanwhile, a Triangle man was arrested after assaulting two police officers who responded to a domestic incident at a home on Melrose Avenue around 1 a.m. on December 31. The 32-year-old man allegedly became combative during the arrest, grabbing one officer and headbutting another. He is being held without bond on multiple charges.

Here’s the full press release:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On January 1 at 5:16AM, officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 4300 block of Wabash Pl in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed a bullet had entered the apartment, shattering a glass door. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Two shell casings were located nearby. Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On December 31 at 3:26PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11700 block of Lucasville Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed a bullet had entered the home. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On December 31 at 1:06AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3400 block of Melrose Ave in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic incident. During the investigation, one of the parties involved, identified as the accused, was determined to be the primary aggressor. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he became combative, grabbing one of the officers before later headbutting another. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Antonio Dayonte QUANDER, was arrested.

Arrested on December 31:

Antonio Dayonte QUANDER, 32, of Triangle

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on a LEO, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of making threats to a LEO

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

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