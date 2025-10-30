Suspect Arrested in Woodbridge Sexual Assault Case

A 22-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at a commuter lot in Woodbridge on October 21. The suspect, taken into custody by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, faces charges of abduction with intent to defile, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, forcible sodomy, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
In a separate incident, a 44-year-old man was robbed and assaulted by four unknown men in Manassas. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and other property before fleeing the scene.
Another robbery occurred in Woodbridge where a 48-year-old man was approached by two men, one wielding a knife. They demanded money and fled in a red sedan. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Additionally, a swastika was found drawn in a restroom at Potomac Shores Middle School in Dumfries. School personnel removed the marking.
In Gainesville, a 34-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure at a shopping center. He allegedly exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in public.
Here’s the full press release:
Abduction with Intent to Defile | Aggravated Sexual Assault | Robbery *ARREST – On October 28, the suspect sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the commuter lot located at 13255 Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge (22192) on October 21, was arrested. The suspect, identified as Ibrahim SOHAIL, was taken into custody by the Shanandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested on October 28: [No photo available]
Ibrahim SOHAIL, 22, of Fredericksburg
Charged with abduction with intent to defile, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, forcible sodomy, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody
Sexual Assault | Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 21 at 7:59AM, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that reported to have occurred at the commuter lot located at 13255 Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning at approximately 3:56AM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, arranged to meet with an unknown man in the 14800 block of Cloverdale Ave. The man arrived and picked up the victim before driving to the commuter lot. Once in the parking lot, the suspect brandished a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim before he took the victim’s phone and electronically transferred money to his account. The victim was then driven to an area in Stafford County where deputies there were notified of the incident and contacted Prince William County police. No injuries were reported.
Armed Robbery – On October 28 at 3:01AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Ashton Ave prior to Wild Ginger Cir in Manassas (20109) earlier that morning around midnight. The investigation revealed the victim, a 44-year-old man, was approached by four unknown men while walking in the above area. The men assaulted the victim before taking an undisclosed amount of money and other property and leaving the area. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries where police were contacted. No further suspect descriptions were provided.
Armed Robbery – On October 27 at 9:27PM, officers responded to the 16200 block of Catenary Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 48-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men as he exited his vehicle in the above area. One of the men brandished a knife and demanded money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the area in a red sedan. Minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5’10” with a muscular build, and a Hispanic male, also in his 20s with a goatee and mustache. Both men were wearing all dark-colored clothing.
Vandalism on School Grounds – On October 27 at 12:53PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Potomac Shores Middle School located at 17851 Woods View Dr in Dumfries (22026) was notified of vandalism in one of the boy’s restrooms. The investigation revealed a swastika was drawn on a wall. No additional markings were reported. School personnel removed the marking.
Indecent Exposure – On October 27, officers concluded an investigation into an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred at the Virginia Gateway shopping center located in the 13300 block of Gateway Center Dr in Gainesville (20155) on October 15 at approximately 2:30PM. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, had exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in view of other customers while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle left prior to officers arriving on scene. No physical contact was reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Stephen Daniel HOWELL, who was arrested on October 27.
Arrested on October 27:
Stephen Daniel HOWELL, 34, of Alexandria
Charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable