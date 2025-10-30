Suspect Arrested in Woodbridge Sexual Assault Case

A 22-year-old man from Fredericksburg was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at a commuter lot in Woodbridge on October 21. The suspect, taken into custody by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, faces charges of abduction with intent to defile, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, forcible sodomy, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In a separate incident, a 44-year-old man was robbed and assaulted by four unknown men in Manassas. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and other property before fleeing the scene.

Another robbery occurred in Woodbridge where a 48-year-old man was approached by two men, one wielding a knife. They demanded money and fled in a red sedan. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Additionally, a swastika was found drawn in a restroom at Potomac Shores Middle School in Dumfries. School personnel removed the marking.

In Gainesville, a 34-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure at a shopping center. He allegedly exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in public.

Here’s the full press release: