Police seek information after armed robbery of postal carrier in Woodbridge

“Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area of Minnieville Rd between the PW Pkwy and Dale Blvd, including side streets, on the morning of Oct. 20… to contact police,” the Prince William County Police Department stated.

“On October 20 at 12:12PM, officers responded to the 14700 block of Dodson Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a United States Postal Service carrier was delivering mail… when their vehicle was approached by an unknown masked man who implied he was armed. The suspect took several packages from the truck before leaving the area in an older white sedan,” police said.

No injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’11” and 175 pounds, with a thin build. Police ask anyone with information to call 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.