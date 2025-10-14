Fredericksburg Breaks Ground on $180 Million Wastewater Plant Expansion to Serve Future Growth — and Data Centers

Fredericksburg officials gathered Tuesday afternoon to break ground on the largest public works project in the city’s history — a $180 million upgrade and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant behind Dixon Park.

City leaders say the modernization will prepare Fredericksburg for decades of residential and industrial growth, reduce nutrient pollution in the Rappahannock River, and provide the infrastructure needed to serve new industries — including data centers planned within the city’s Technology Overlay District.

Historic Investment

The project, nearly a decade in the making, will expand the plant’s treatment capacity from 4.5 million gallons per day to 6 million gallons per day. Construction will last approximately four years, with completion expected in 2029.

The City Council first authorized the expansion in 2021, selecting Ulliman Schutte Construction as the design-builder. The facility, first built in the 1950s, will remain fully operational throughout construction.

Deputy City Manager David Brown said the work will not only boost capacity but also modernize the plant with enhanced nutrient removal technology, designed to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus discharges into the Rappahannock River — pollutants that eventually flow into the Chesapeake Bay.

“This project ensures reliable, sustainable wastewater service for decades to come,” Brown said. “It also helps us meet the state’s environmental standards while protecting our river.”

Major State Support

Mayor Kerry Devine credited bipartisan cooperation between former Governor Ralph Northam’s and current Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administrations for securing over $110 million in state and federal funding.

Funding includes:

$27 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Recovery Fund

$29.2 million from ARPA’s Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program

$54.6 million from the Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund

The project also benefits from a $60 million state revolving loan through the Department of Environmental Quality.

“These investments reflect a shared commitment to safeguarding the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay for generations to come,” Devine said.

Officials Praise Partnership

At the groundbreaking, Michael Rolband, Director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, praised Fredericksburg’s leadership and organization.

“Most communities I visit are there because of violations,” Rolband said. “Fredericksburg was different. The city came to us with a plan, worked collaboratively, and made this possible.”

Rolband said DEQ’s partnership helped the city secure the grants and financing that cover most of the project’s cost.

Preparing for Data Centers — With Unknown Water Demands

While the city has approved several data center projects under its new Technology Overlay District, officials admit they don’t yet know exactly how much water those facilities will use.

When asked by Potomac Local News how the expansion will prepare Fredericksburg for data centers, Brown said the facility is being built with reuse in mind.

“Data centers are looking for reuse,” Brown said. “Rather than discharging treated water into the river, we can recycle it — apply additional treatment if needed — and pump it to the data centers.”

Brown confirmed that the city has not yet developed specific water-use estimates for the facilities planned in the overlay district, which encompasses about 250 acres in Celebrate Virginia South. Even so, he expressed confidence that the new system will be able to handle future demand.

“We have not gotten into specifics with regards to that,” he said, “but we feel confident this facility will be able to accommodate their needs.”

City Council, Contractors, and Community

Representatives from Ulliman Schutte Construction, including project lead Al McCullough, joined city officials and DEQ leaders in symbolically turning the first shovels of dirt.

“We specialize in water and wastewater facilities,” McCullough said. “This project will not only protect your environment but also provide the capacity for your community’s growth. It’s being built by your local workforce — and that’s something to be proud of.”

City Council members Charlie Frye, Jon Gerlach, Jason Graham, Jannan Holmes, Susanna Finn, and Will MacIntosh attended the ceremony alongside former council members who helped advance the project through years of planning.

Community Impact and Next Steps

During the four-year construction period, the wastewater plant will remain fully operational. Two athletic fields at Dixon Park will temporarily store materials and equipment.

The city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov/wwptupgrade, includes updates, background information, and answers to frequently asked questions.

By 2030, officials say Fredericksburg will operate one of Virginia’s most advanced wastewater treatment facilities — an environmental model for mid-sized cities and a foundation for future economic growth.