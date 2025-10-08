Indecent Exposure at Woodbridge Apartments

A 45-year-old woman is charged with indecent exposure at the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge.

On October 5, security reported a resident walking through the building, exposing herself, police said. Officers attempted to speak with her, but she refused to cooperate. An arrest warrant was obtained, and she was taken into custody the following day after resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a report of indecent exposure at a Giant store in Gainesville on October 5. An unknown man was seen exposing himself in the men’s bathroom. He left the store before police arrived, and no physical contact was reported.

Here’s the full press release:

Indecent Exposure – On October 6, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred at the Giant located at 7575 Linton Hall Rd in Gainesville (20155) on October 5 at approximately 10:40AM. The investigation revealed store employees had been alerted to an unknown man inside the men’s bathroom exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures in view of other customers. No physical contact was reported, and the man left the store. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with dark hair wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a gray backpack. Indecent Exposure – On October 5 at 11:02PM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of E. Longview Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed security had been alerted to a resident of the complex, later identified as the accused, walking through the building exposing herself. Officers attempted to speak to the accused at her apartment who refused to come to the door. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for the accused, identified as Shanna FREEMAN. Officers attempted to serve the warrant on October 6 when the accused resisted arrest before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Arrested on October 5: [No photo available]

Shanna FREEMAN, 45, of Woodbridge

Charged with indecent exposure and obstruction of justice

Court Date: November 6, 2025 | Status: Released on Personal Recognizance

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