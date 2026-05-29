While Students Lag Behind Neighbors, School Board Flies First Class

Fredericksburg City Public Schools face persistent academic challenges. Yet some School Board members appear more focused on premium travel than on closing achievement gaps with neighboring districts. This mismatch in priorities sends the wrong message to taxpayers who are repeatedly asked to fund the system.

Recent reporting by The Fredericksburg Advance has shone a much-needed light on questionable spending. In fiscal year 2025, board members Jarvis Bailey and Malvina Kay accounted for nearly half of the $16,500 professional development and travel budget. Their trips included a Hawaii conference for Bailey and an Atlanta trip for Kay, featuring a first-class plane ticket. Bailey rented a “premium elite” SUV for his drive to Georgia, with costs exceeding federal per diems.

Academic Reality Check

While board members traveled in comfort, Fredericksburg students continue to lag behind peers in Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George counties on Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) tests. District-wide proficiency rates trail state averages significantly in math, reading, history, and science. Graduation rates and overall accreditation metrics also show Fredericksburg underperforming its neighbors.

Stafford County, for example, consistently posts stronger pass rates and higher graduation percentages. These surrounding districts operate in the same region with similar challenges, yet achieve better results. Taxpayers in Fredericksburg deserve to see the same focus on classroom outcomes.

Wrong Priorities, Repeated Requests for Funds

Fredericksburg’s school division regularly seeks more funding from the City Council and residents. Yet stories of unauthorized use of staff purchase cards, first-class flights, and luxury rentals erode public trust. Long-serving members like Malvina Kay (35+ years) and Jarvis Bailey (10 years) should model fiscal discipline, especially for a division that is clearly struggling to compete academically.

The board’s reluctance to answer detailed questions and the ongoing audit delay only compound the issue. Residents have a right to know how their money is spent — particularly when student performance demands urgent attention.

Fredericksburg deserves a school board laser-focused on raising SOL scores, supporting teachers, and ensuring every dollar serves students first. Conferences can have value, but not when they come at the expense of transparency and local priorities. It’s time for real accountability and a clear recommitment to academic excellence over personal perks.

The Fredericksburg Advance has done strong, persistent reporting on this issue. Residents should support independent local journalism and demand better from their elected officials.