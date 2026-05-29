Gun Ban: Cole Eyes Legislation to Remove Defiant Prosecutors

“When we pass a law, it is their constitutional responsibility to enforce those laws,” Del. Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg) WTVR reports. “I think one of the things we really do need to take seriously is if these constitutional officers are not willing to enforce the law, what type of legislation can we introduce to hold them accountable for not doing their job.”

Cole, who represents parts of Spotsylvania County, called the prosecutors’ refusal to enforce Virginia’s new assault weapons ban purely political. He argued that lawmakers pass the laws while courts determine constitutionality.

At least seven commonwealth’s attorneys in Goochland, Powhatan, Pulaski, Smyth, Scott, Spotsylvania, and Warren counties have publicly stated they will not enforce the July 1 law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, citing violations of the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.