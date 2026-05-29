Police Blotter: Strong-Armed Robbery in Woodbridge

A strong-armed robbery of a food delivery driver highlighted Thursday’s police activity in the region. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the Potomac Vista Apartments in Woodbridge.

Officers also responded to a fraud case in Stafford County involving a common Publisher Clearinghouse sweepstakes scam. No injuries were reported in either case.

Here is the daily police blotter roundup for May 28-29:

Prince William County Police

Strong-Armed Robbery at Potomac Vista Apartments

Officers responded to the Potomac Vista Apartments in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge (22191) around 11:59 p.m. on May 28 for a robbery report. A food delivery driver was approached by an unknown man while making a delivery. The suspect threatened the victim and took a beverage before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male, 13-19 years old, thin build, wearing a white head covering. The investigation is ongoing.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Publisher Clearinghouse Fraud Scam

Deputies responded to a fraud report on Woodland Drive around 1:54 p.m. on May 28. The victim was contacted by a suspect claiming they had won a Publisher Clearinghouse sweepstakes. The suspect said they would deposit funds into the victim’s account and instructed the victim to purchase gift cards. After the victim provided the gift card information, contact with the suspect ended. The victim notified their bank and phone company. Deputies advised the victim to block the suspect’s number and update account security.

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