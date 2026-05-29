Manassas Independent Colin Turner Announces Bid for City Council Seat

Colin Turner, a longtime Old Town Manassas resident, historic preservation advocate, and business consultant, announced today that he will seek a seat on the Manassas City Council as an independent candidate in the November 3, 2026, general election.

Turner’s candidacy adds to a competitive field for three open at-large seats on the seven-member council, which operates under a council-manager form of government in the independent city of Manassas.

The Democratic majority on the council faces challenges, including responsible growth, infrastructure needs, and historic preservation amid ongoing development pressures. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, the city’s first woman, African American, and Democratic mayor, announced earlier this year that she will step down at the end of 2026, two years before the end of her second term.

In his announcement, Turner emphasized his deep roots in the community. A homeowner in Old Town Manassas, he said his decision to run stems from conversations with neighbors, family walks through the city, and a desire to shape its future while honoring its past. His leadership in the community effort to preserve the historic Old Bennett School, built in 1909, has been a focal point of his advocacy.

Turner has worked closely with Councilmember Teresa Coates Ellis, the only Republican on the council, on preservation efforts for the Old Bennett School. Both appeared together on Potomac Local’s “Manassas Monday” podcast to discuss the issue.

“The challenges facing Manassas don’t belong to one political party — and the solutions shouldn’t either,” Turner said in his announcement. “I’m running because residents deserve leadership that listens, communicates clearly, and makes thoughtful decisions grounded in facts, transparency, and long-term stewardship.”

He works in business consulting, advising organizations on strategic planning and operational decision-making. Turner said this experience informs his approach to public service: listening first, focusing on practical solutions, and prioritizing long-term outcomes.

His campaign priorities include responsible growth and infrastructure planning, historic preservation, and improving transparency and communication between city leadership and residents.

“Growth without stewardship risks losing the very character that makes Manassas special,” Turner said. “We can support progress while still protecting the history, neighborhoods, and sense of community that residents value.”

Known candidates for the three council seats include Democrats Diane Lane, Helen Anne Zurita, and Jill M. Spall; Republican Teresa Coates Ellis, seeking re-election; and independents Colin Turner and Eugene “Doc” Brown.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for August 4, 2026. Virginia’s Department of Elections and the Manassas city government website provide official candidate filing and election information.