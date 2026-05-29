5 Dead After Bus Strikes 6 Vehicles

Published May 29, 2026 at 6:00AM | Updated May 29, 2026 at 8:48AM

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County has become fatal. Virginia State Police have confirmed five people were killed after a bus struck six vehicles early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. at mile marker 146 on I-95 southbound, south of Exit 148 (Quantico) and near VA-610 (Exit 143).

Preliminary investigation indicates that southbound traffic was slowing for an upcoming work zone when a bus failed to slow down and collided with six vehicles. Five fatalities have been confirmed in the vehicles struck by the bus. Thirty-four patients were transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

All southbound lanes remain closed as of Friday morning. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 148 (Quantico), with major delays beginning before VA-619. An extended closure is expected.

MATOC Alert

Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-95 SB before VA-610 (Exit 143). Stafford County, VA. All lanes remain blocked from 2 overnight incidents. Traffic is diverted to Exit 148, Quantico. Delays begin before VA-619. An extended closure is expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC)

May 29, 2026

Travel Advisory

Southbound travelers should expect major delays on I-95 Southbound and along the alternate route on Route 1 southbound. An extended closure is anticipated.

Drivers are advised to:

Consider alternate north-south routes such as Route 301 to the east or Route 29 to the west.

to the east or to the west. Use 511Virginia for real-time updates.

for real-time updates. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia or download the free 511Virginia mobile app.

For the latest traffic information, visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. Charges are pending. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Potomac Local will update this story as more information becomes available. Safe travels this morning. Our thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured in this tragic crash.