Warbirds Land at Warrenton Airport This June

A rare collection of WWII warbirds will visit Warrenton-Fauquier Airport on Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14, for a public Warbird Expo celebrating America 250.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is bringing several historic aircraft, including a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane, and Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder. Visitors can also see a B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell from the Arizona Wing. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at 1533 Iris Trail in Midland with free parking.

Warbird rides will be available for purchase, with advance booking recommended due to limited spots. The TBM Avenger, Stearman, and Fairchild rides can be booked through the Capital Wing website, while B-17 and B-25 rides are available through Airbase Arizona.

“For most people, a warbird ride is a bucket list item, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said event organizer Pete Ballard. “This is an opportunity for the Northern Virginia community to experience living history.”

This article is based on a press release from the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

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