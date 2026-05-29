Manassas Schools Launch Free Summer Meal Program

Manassas City Public Schools is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to all children this summer. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis with no discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

The program will operate at three locations with the following schedule:

Round Elementary School (10100 Hastings Drive) and Mayfield Intermediate School (9400 Mayfield Court): Monday through Thursday, June 22 through July 9. Breakfast is served 8:45–9:15 a.m. and lunch 12:15–12:45 p.m.

(10100 Hastings Drive) and (9400 Mayfield Court): Monday through Thursday, June 22 through July 9. Breakfast is served 8:45–9:15 a.m. and lunch 12:15–12:45 p.m. Osbourn High School (1977 Eagle Way): Monday through Thursday, June 15 through July 23, with no service on June 19. Breakfast is 9–9:30 a.m. (no breakfast June 8–11) and lunch 12:30–1 p.m.

This initiative helps ensure local children have access to nutritious meals while school is out for the summer. Program information comes directly from Manassas City Public Schools.

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