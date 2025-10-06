Councilman Jon Gerlach says Fredericksburg candidates have not taken money from data center developers, countering earlier reports that linked campaign donations to an attorney who represents multiple data center developers in the region.

In an October 6 opinion column published in The FXBG Advance, Gerlach said no city council candidate “has received donations from any data center company,” calling the suggestion “a deliberate attempt to confuse and deceive voters.” His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the city’s election season, with several candidates facing accusations of taking “data center money” following the appearance of anonymous campaign signs last month.

As Potomac Local News reported on September 19, state campaign finance records confirm that Matt Rowe (Ward 1), Joy Crump (Ward 2), and Susanna Finn (Ward 3) each received donations from Charlie Payne, a Richmond-based attorney with the law firm Hirschler who represents developers involved in the Celebrate Virginia South project, and data center development projects in surrounding jurisdictions. Payne is not a developer himself, and the contributions came from him personally — not from a data center company or political action committee.

Rowe received $500 from Payne on May 28, 2025.

Crump received $515.38 on August 25, 2025.

Finn received two $500 donations on June 26 and June 28, 2025.

At the time, Finn told Potomac Local, “My campaign has received many unsolicited donations from community members, including Mr. Payne. We report every contribution, and no donation influences my commitment to making the best decisions for Fredericksburg.”

The attack signs that first appeared around the city on September 18 accused the candidates of accepting “data center money” and were labeled as paid for by Grassroots Supporters of the Rappahannock River. The campaign did not authorize the signs and has since drawn criticism for spreading misinformation about candidate financing.

In his FXBG Advance column, Gerlach said such claims reflect a troubling breakdown in local political discourse. “Some candidates are resorting to distortions about their opponents’ political, personal, and professional histories,” he wrote. “This misinformation is spread through flyers left at residents’ doors and in mailers sent to voters’ homes, often with the help of their supporters who are brazenly trying to deceive people.”

Gerlach, who represents Ward 2 on City Council and is not seeking re-election, used his column to call for honesty and civility as Fredericksburg voters continue casting ballots in the 45-day early voting period. He warned that the city’s traditionally respectful politics are being overshadowed by national-style hostility. “Attacking people’s political, personal, or professional lives can have serious, life-changing consequences,” he wrote. “No one running for office deserves that.”

The controversy over campaign donations stems from the city’s Technology Overlay District, approved unanimously by the council in February. The zoning change opened more than 200 acres near the FredNats ballpark for by-right data center development, drawing opposition from some residents concerned about noise, power usage, and visual impacts. The project’s developer, Silver Companies, has since partnered with STACK Infrastructure to pursue potential facilities on the site.

Gerlach has served on the city council since 2022. He’s not seeking re-election, and his term ends December 31, 2025. Early voting continues through November 1, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 4.