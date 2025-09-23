Data centers, Buc-ee’s, and Stafford’s future: Bart Randall talks campaign issues

Stafford County is at a crossroads. From the debate over data centers to a controversial Buc-ee’s proposal, residents are raising tough questions about growth, taxes, and transparency.
In this episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, host Uriah Kiser sits down with Bart Randall, a 25-year Navy veteran, 19-year Stafford resident, and candidate for the Garrisonville District Supervisor seat, vying to unseat incumbent Pamela Yeung.
Bart has pledged to bring a new style of leadership to Stafford — one that includes regular town halls, open communication, and a focus on building a stronger commercial tax base to relieve the burden on homeowners.
🎙️ Episode Highlights:
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Why Bart is holding town halls before Election Day — and promises to keep them going if elected
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The fight over 17 pending data center applications in Stafford County
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Concerns about a proposed Buc-ee’s near Embrey Mill and its impact on neighborhoods and small businesses
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The stalled Garrison development project on Route 610, and what accountability should look like
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Balancing taxes, schools, and business growth as Stafford continues to expand
📅 Early voting begins Friday, September 19, 2025, for the November election.
👉 Listen to the full conversation here:
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