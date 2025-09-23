Data centers, Buc-ee’s, and Stafford’s future: Bart Randall talks campaign issues

Stafford County is at a crossroads. From the debate over data centers to a controversial Buc-ee’s proposal, residents are raising tough questions about growth, taxes, and transparency.

In this episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, host Uriah Kiser sits down with Bart Randall, a 25-year Navy veteran, 19-year Stafford resident, and candidate for the Garrisonville District Supervisor seat, vying to unseat incumbent Pamela Yeung.

Bart has pledged to bring a new style of leadership to Stafford — one that includes regular town halls, open communication, and a focus on building a stronger commercial tax base to relieve the burden on homeowners.

🎙️ Episode Highlights:

Why Bart is holding town halls before Election Day — and promises to keep them going if elected

The fight over 17 pending data center applications in Stafford County

Concerns about a proposed Buc-ee’s near Embrey Mill and its impact on neighborhoods and small businesses

The stalled Garrison development project on Route 610, and what accountability should look like

Balancing taxes, schools, and business growth as Stafford continues to expand

📅 Early voting begins Friday, September 19, 2025, for the November election.

👉 Listen to the full conversation here:

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