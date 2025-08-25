Death in Rideshare, Shootings, DUI Busts, and Robbery Arrests

A 28-year-old man died in a Dumfries rideshare vehicle, and two young men showed up at Prince William County hospitals with gunshot wounds in separate but similar incidents, both refusing to cooperate with investigators. Those were among the most serious incidents in today’s police report.

In Dumfries, police also arrested a 14-year-old boy for a May armed robbery where masked individuals with guns stole shoes during a sale arranged via Instagram. Another armed robbery took place in Woodbridge on August 24, when a teen was held at gunpoint during a basketball meet-up.

Back in Stafford County, multiple DUI arrests made headlines, including a driver caught running a red light while “trying to get to interviews” and another with an open case of beer in the car. An underage driver at a party was also cited for alcohol-related offenses.

Several vehicle thefts were reported in Stafford, including a stolen Hyundai Sonata, a Dodge Charger from South Carolina with fake registration, and a recovered stolen U-Haul connected to a Prince William warrant. Deputies also responded to an assault over a car seat and a case of drug possession at the jail.

Meanwhile, Prince William County Police also reported a malicious wounding in Woodbridge involving juveniles, an indecent exposure incident at Walmart, and the arrest of a Gainesville man for unlawful dissemination of images to women on local trails.

Stafford County Blotter

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 25, 2025 Cliff Circle, 8/23, 3:28 p.m. Deputy A.M. Olivera responded to an assault. A verbal dispute over a car seat escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect was charged with assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. DRUGS

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 8/23, 4:36 p.m. Deputy R.H. Ryan responded to suspected narcotics being located. Staff advised a male turned himself in to serve a court-mandated sentence. During the intake process, the suspect was found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances. He was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of contraband in a jail. The suspect was held without bond. DUI

Intersection of Warrenton Road and McLane Drive, 8/22, 9:03 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh was at the intersection when a vehicle ran the red light. Deputy Sayegh conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver, who advised he was “trying to get to interviews,” had signs of intoxication. It was also discovered he had an expired driver’s license. After field sobriety tests, the driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, failure to obey a traffic light, and two counts of refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 8/22, 11:52 p.m. First Sergeant B.U. Demirci was patrolling the area when he observed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road. First Sergeant Demirci conducted a traffic stop as Deputy D.S. Jett responded to assist. The driver, who had no driver’s license, had signs of intoxication and advised he “could not remember” how many drinks he had. Empty Modelo bottles and an open case of Corona were located within the vehicle. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, driving without a license, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. Partners Way, 8/23, 10:34 p.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to a disturbance. It was advised there was a party in the area where underage drinking was taking place. When Deputy Courtney arrived, he observed an occupied running vehicle. The 19-year-old driver had signs of intoxication and an open box of Twisted Tea was located within the vehicle. The driver was charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol and unlawful possession of alcohol. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance. LARCENY

Potomac Crest Circle, 8/22, 10:40 a.m. Deputy J.L. Jones responded to a stolen vehicle report. The victim advised her Hyundai Sonata, last seen the previous evening, was now gone. The vehicle was entered as stolen. Truslow Road, 8/22, 12:21 p.m. Deputy K.R. Sprinkles responded to a disabled vehicle. A Dodge Charger was parked partially in the roadway. When Deputy Sprinkles arrived, she learned not only did the vehicle have a false registration, but it was stolen out of South Carolina. The driver was charged with grand larceny and displaying a false registration. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 8/23, 2:57 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a larceny. Staff advised two females were actively skip scanning items at the self-checkout. The two were stopped and nearly $300 worth of items were recovered. The pair both received a summons for shoplifting. Area of Kings Highway and Cool Spring Road, 8/22, 3:30 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky received information that a stolen U-Haul was driving in the area. After locating the vehicle in question and confirming it was stolen, a high-risk stop was conducted. The driver was detained and discovered to be wanted out of Prince William County for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on his outstanding warrant. He was held on a secured bond. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Port View Drive, 8/22, 3:35 a.m. Deputy R.A. Kehoe responded to a disturbance. There was a verbal dispute and alcohol was involved. The involved parties were instructed to go inside the residence and sleep it off; however, one female did not listen. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Prince William County Blotter

Here’s the full press release:

*Armed Robbery ARREST – On August 23, officers arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 3100 block of Antrim Cl. in Dumfries (22026) on May 4. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested on August 23: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries

Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On May 4 at 8:08PM, officers responded to the 3100 block of Antrim Cl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old man, arranged to sell shoes to a known individual via Instagram. Before the sale was completed, the suspect grabbed the shoes and ran from the area. The victim initially followed the suspect, and after a short distance, the victim was approached by two masked individuals brandishing firearms. The victim left the area and contacted police. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues. Death Investigation – On August 22 at 1:56PM, officers responded to the 17400 block of Fraley Blvd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a 28-year-old man became unresponsive while in a rideshare vehicle. The man was pulled from the vehicle and CPR was initiated. The man was pronounced dead on scene. No foul play is suspected. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary. Shooting Investigation – On August 23 at 10:31PM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that occurred at an unknown location. The investigation revealed a 19-year-old man arrived at an area hospital in Prince William County after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was not cooperative with investigators as to what led to the injury or where the incident had occurred. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community. Shooting Investigation – On August 23 at 5:53AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that occurred at an unknown location, possibly in the Woodbridge area. The investigation revealed a 19-year-old man arrived at an area hospital in Prince William County after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was not cooperative with investigators as to what led to the injury or where the incident had occurred. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community. Armed Robbery – On August 24 at 3:09PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of Chinn Park Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, planned to meet an acquaintance in the above area to play basketball. During the encounter, an unknown male in his late teens approached the victim and brandished a firearm before taking the victim’s property and leaving the area with the acquaintance. The victim ran to his residence where police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on leads into the suspects involved. Indecent Exposure – On August 22 at 1:58PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 14000 Worth Ave in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed store security had observed an unknown man on camera exposing himself and making obscene gestures. No contact appears to have been made between the man and other customers. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored hatchback vehicle and leaving the area. The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored jeans, and gray shoes. Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 24 at 6:26PM, officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 9900 block of Copeland Dr in Manassas (20109) earlier that afternoon. The investigation revealed an unknown man attempted to kick open the front door to the home around 3:30PM. No entry was made into the home, and no property was reported missing. No suspect description was provided. Malicious Wounding – On August 19 at 7:32PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed two groups of juveniles were involved in a physical altercation during which the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, sustained injuries to his face and upper body. Officers determined two juveniles from the other group assaulted the victim with a piece of wood and other objects from the ground. An officer nearby observed the altercation and immediately intervened. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile, were arrested.

Arrested on August 19: [Juveniles]

A 17-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile, both of Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center Unlawful Dissemination of Inappropriate Images – On August 24, officers concluded an investigation into a series of suspicious incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area of Carrick Dr and Wentworth Green Dr in Gainesville (20155) between May 16 and 22. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, approached and engaged in inappropriate contact with several woman along walking trails in the above area during that timeframe. During at least two of the encounters, the accused showed the victims his phone which displayed pornographic images and/or videos. No physical contact was reported in any of the known incidents. In late August, the suspect was identified, and warrants were obtained. On August 24, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christian Dominique VARELA, was arrested in Front Royal.

Arrested on August 24: [No photo available]

Christian Dominique VARELA, 26, of Front Royal

Charged with 2 counts of unlawful dissemination of images and 3 counts of disorderly conduct

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/