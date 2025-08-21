Double Murder Conviction, Assaults, and Arrests Across Stafford, Prince William, and Fredericksburg

A jury has convicted a man of two counts of first-degree murder in a 2020 Dale City house party shooting that left two dead and two others seriously injured—leading a week full of serious charges, arrests, and property crimes across the region.

Prince William County

A jury found Karriem Jackson, 31, guilty of murdering Frank Sapele and Christopher Johnson at a house party in November 2020. Jackson was also convicted on multiple firearm charges and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. He faces sentencing on December 5, 2025.

Separately, police made two domestic-related felony arrests:

Wilfredo Argueta Romero, 32, was arrested for strangulation in a 2024 case in Woodbridge.

Malvin Johnson, 58, of Dumfries, turned himself in after being wanted for abduction and domestic assault from an incident in July.

Police are also investigating an indecent exposure at the At Home store on Dale Blvd, where a man exposed himself to an employee before fleeing.

Stafford County

Two major incidents were reported on August 19:

At a 7-Eleven on Deacon Road, a man allegedly assaulted a clerk after being denied a cigarette purchase. He was arrested for assault and public intoxication.

At the Garrisonville Road Walmart, a man tried purchasing gift cards with 14 different credit cards and was arrested for credit card fraud and theft.

Deputies also arrested two others for public intoxication—one on Draper Circle, the other found outside the Bearded Monkey bar.

Fredericksburg

The most serious charge was against Clifton Jamir Rhines, 33, arrested for aggravated malicious wounding and shoplifting. Other notable arrests included:

Drug charges: Multiple people were charged with possession or distribution.

Weapons and DUI: One man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and another for DUI.

Various other offenses: Charges ranged from disorderly conduct and violating protective orders to false emergency reporting and trespassing.

Additionally, one car was keyed and two license plates stolen in reported property crimes earlier this month.

Here’s the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 20, 2025, 11 AM

Prince William County, VA Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Karriem Jackson, 31, arising from the November 2020 murder of Christopher Alan Johnson and Frank Chineji Sapele. On August 19, 2025, Mr. Jackson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building by a Prince William County jury. The matter was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Sarah Sami and Iram Ashraf. The matter has been set for sentencing on December 5, 2025. Commonwealth of VA v. Karriem Jackson In the early morning hours of November 1, 2020, Prince William County Police were dispatched to a house party in Dale City in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon entering the residence, police found Frank Sapele and Christopher Johnson having succumbed to gunshot wounds. Two additional victims suffered serious injuries from the shooting. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was discovered that while at the party, Karriem Jackson got into an argument which later turned into a physical altercation with a resident of the home. Mr. Jackson pulled out a handgun and proceeded to hit the resident over the head with it. Mr. Jackson was then told to leave the party and the residence. At that time, Mr. Jackson fired multiple rounds into the crowd, ultimately killing two and injuring another two partygoers. Using Mr. Jackson’s cellphone data, Prince William County Police were able to track Mr. Jackson down to a townhouse community in Fairfax. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force conducted surveillance on the home and later took Mr. Jackson into custody. During the execution of a search warrant, several clothing items matching the description witnesses provided to the police of Mr. Jackson’s clothing were collected. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth offered the following comment: “Gun violence will not be tolerated in Prince William County. Two people were slain in an act of premeditated killing at a house party, no different than any other house party in our community. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of police and prosecutors, a jury heard the evidence and convicted Karriem Jackson on all counts. It has been five years, but justice has finally arrived for the families of Frank Sapele and Christopher Johnson.” The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to recognize Victim Witness Case Manager Kristen Marek for the assistance and support she provided to the victim’s family. We also want to recognize the hard work of the Prince William County Police Department Detectives and Officers who worked on this case, specifically Sergeant Daniel Sekely.

*Strangulation [Domestic] ARREST – On August 19, 2025, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4500 block of Hanover Ct in Woodbridge (22193) on August 4, 2024, was arrested. The accused, identified as Wilfredo Antonio ARGUETA ROMERO, was arrested by Fairfax County police.

Arrested on August 19, 2025: [No Photo Available]

Wilfredo Antonio ARGUETA ROMERO, 32, of no fixed address

Charged with strangulation

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Strangulation (Domestic Related) [Previously Released] – On August 4 at 11:07PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Hanover Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before the parties separated. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Wilfredo Antonio ARGUETA ROMERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. *Abduction [Domestic] ARREST – On August 19, the suspect, identified as Malvin JOHNSON, who was sought in connection to the domestic assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3400 block of Belleplain Ct in Dumfries (22026) on July 8, turned himself into police.

Arrested on August 19:

Malvin JOHNSON, 58, of the 3400 block of Belleplain Ct. in Dumfries

Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 secured Abduction [Domestic] [Previously Released] – On July 8 at 8:42PM, officers responded to the 3400 block of Belleplain Ct in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 60-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused prevented the victim from leaving the home before striking her with a kitchen utensil and then leaving the residence. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Malvin JOHNSON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Indecent Exposure – On August 19, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred at the At Home store located at 2851 Dale Blvd (22193) around noon on August 16. The investigation revealed an unknown man approached an employee inside the store. During the encounter, the man exposed himself to the employee before running out of the store. No physical contact occurred between the man and the employee. No other encounters with the suspect were reported. The suspect was last seen getting into orange or burgundy colored pickup truck and leaving the area. Suspect Description:

Black male, between 30-40 years of age, 6’0”, 230lbs with a heavy build, short black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard

Last seen wearing dark-colored shoes, shorts, and a T-shirt with an unknown design on the back

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 20, 2025 7-Eleven, 327 Deacon Road, 8/19, 2:09 a.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to an alarm. When he arrived, he made contact with staff, who advised of the situation. It was discovered a possibly intoxicated male attempted to buy cigarettes when his card was declined. The suspect would then give his opinions on how staff should “run a business” before assaulting the staff member. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky would locate the suspect nearby in an intoxicated state. The suspect was charged with public intoxication, as well as, assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. FRAUD

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 8/19, 3:11 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to a fraud. Staff had observed a male buying numerous gift cards with a stack of credit cards. Considering this is often a sign of credit card fraud, Deputy Vaughn made contact with the suspect. The suspect had 14 credit cards, each bearing a different name than his own. He was charged with credit card theft and five counts of credit card fraud. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond. Additional charges may be sought. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Draper Circle, 8/19, 6:20 p.m. Deputy A.M. Oliveira responded to a disturbance. CPS was at a residence where a female was being uncooperative. Deputy Oliveira arrived and located the suspect in view of the public in an intoxicated state. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Bearded Monkey, 564 Warrenton Road, 8/19, 8:14 p.m. Sergeant A.W. Sypolt and Deputy C.R. Newman responded to some monkey business. The caller reported seeing an intoxicated male laying on the ground. Deputies located the suspect and quickly observed signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

1800 block Ashford Circle, 8/10, A person reported that their car was keyed. Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

100 block Kings Mill Drive, 8/12, A person reported that their license plate was stolen.

600 block Sophia Street, 8/16, A person reported their license plate was stolen. Arrests:

[Full list of Fredericksburg arrests, as previously formatted.]

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