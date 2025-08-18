Man Shot in Gainesville, Jiffy Lube Live Assault, Caustic Substance Used

A 47-year-old man was shot in the hand early Sunday morning, August 17, in Gainesville during an unclear altercation with a 60-year-old woman. Police responded around 12:13 a.m. to Bluff Point Court and Pine Knott Court, where they located the injured man and recovered a firearm. The woman was identified at the scene. No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

In Bristow, police have charged a 17-year-old from Aldie with Assault by Mob in connection with a July 25 attack at Jiffy Lube Live. A group attacked the 16-year-old victim after a concert. The teen suspect is the first to be charged in the case.

Gunfire was reported in two separate incidents: on Sunday evening, August 17, at The Regency apartments in Manassas, and again early Monday, August 18, at County Center Crossing in Woodbridge. In the Manassas incident, a bullet entered an apartment but no injuries were reported.

Dumfries police arrested a woman for Strangulation and Residential Burglary on Saturday, August 16, after she allegedly entered a neighbor’s home and grabbed her by the neck. Other arrests include a Gainesville woman accused of Assault with a Caustic Substance, a man with no fixed address for Assaulting Two Officers, and a 50-year-old man for Attempted Malicious Wounding after swinging a knife during a verbal dispute in Dumfries.

Finally, a 15-year-old student was detained on Sunday, August 17, after allegedly making a school threat on Snapchat aimed at Osbourn Park High School in Manassas. Police found no active danger.

Here’s the full press release:

Assault by Mob *CHARGES OBTAINED – On August 12, one of the assailants, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, involved in the assault that was reported to have occurred at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) on July 25, was charged.

Charged on August 12: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Aldie

Charged with assault & battery by mob

Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petition Obtained

Assault by Mob [Previously Released] – On July 26 at 8:15PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) on July 25. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was in the parking lot of the above location after the concert when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. During the encounter, the group began assaulting the victim and left the area when security personnel intervened. Non-life threatening injuries were reported. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Shooting Investigation – On August 17 at 12:13AM, officers responded to the area of Bluff Point Ct and Pine Knott Ct in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a 47-year-old man had been shot in the hand by an unknown woman during an unknown altercation while walking in the above area. The man was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The other party, identified as a 60-year-old woman, was located and identified by police. A firearm was also recovered. At this time, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Property Damage – On August 17 at 7:59PM, officers responded to The Regency apartments located in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Lp in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area before the individuals possibly involved were seen dispersing and then leaving in a silver, 4-door sedan. While investigating the incident, officers determined a round had entered one of the apartments. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 18 at 1:44AM, officers responded to the County Center Crossing Apartments located in the 13000 block of Patamon Way in [Lake Ridge] (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a gunshot was heard before a vehicle reportedly left the area. The vehicle was not seen. While investigating the incident, officers located a shell casing and an intact bullet on the ground. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Strangulation | Residential Burglary – On August 16 at 5:23PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1700 block of Fort Henry Ct in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was confronted by a neighbor, identified as the accused, who entered her residence without permission. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck. The parties separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christina Lorenza FORD, was arrested.

Arrested on August 16: [No photo available]

Christina Lorenza FORD, 48, of Dumfries

Charged with strangulation, assault & battery, and burglary

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault with a Caustic Substance – On August 15 at 8:16PM, officers responded to the AT&T store located at 7368 Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a store employee was sprayed in the face with an eye irritant substance by the accused. The altercation stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation the employee had with an acquaintance of the accused. The parties separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Yasmin Ayanna JALLOH, who was arrested later that evening.

Arrested on August 16:

Yasmin Ayanna JALLOH, 23, of Gainesville

Charged with assault with a caustic substance

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 unsecured

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 16 at 4:45PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shoplifting. During the investigation, the accused was taken into custody. While detained, the accused kicked an officer and spat on another. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Eduardo SALAZAR NAVARRO, was arrested.

Arrested on August 16:

Eduardo SALAZAR NAVARRO, 28, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on a LEO, 1 count of obstruction, 1 count of public intoxication, and 1 count of shoplifting

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On August 17 at 9:54AM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an attempted assault. The Investigation revealed the victim, a 48-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in the median area at the intersection when the accused brandished a hunting-style knife and swung towards him. The parties separated and the police were contacted. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Haywood Sterling NEWMAN, was arrested.

Arrested on August 17:

Haywood Sterling NEWMAN, 50, of no fixed address

Charged with attempted malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,000 secured

School-Related Threat – On August 13 at 3:32AM, officers began an investigation into a possible threat of violence to Osbourn Park High School located at 8909 Euclid Ave in Manassas (20111) that was posted on social media the evening prior. The investigation revealed the accused, later identified as a juvenile student at the school, posted an image on SnapChat indicating a threat of violence to the school. The image was brought to the attention of law enforcement prompting the investigation during which, officers identified the student and determined there was no credible or active threat to the students, faculty or staff at the school. Following the investigation, officers obtained a detention order for the accused, identified as a 15- year-old male juvenile , who was taken into custody on August 17.

Arrested on August 17: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Manassas

Charged with threats of bodily injury on school property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center