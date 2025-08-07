Early Birds Could Snag Full-Ride Scholarships, UMW says

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The University of Mary Washington is now accepting applications for first-year students hoping to begin classes in Fall 2026—and those who apply early could land some of the school’s top scholarships.

According to a university press release, applications opened August 1 and can be submitted through the Common App or directly at umw.edu/admissions/apply. Early decision (binding) applications are due by November 1, while early action (non-binding) applicants have until November 15. Regular decision applicants have until February 1, 2026. Students who apply early are given priority for scholarships and admission decisions.

Among the new funding opportunities is the Piscopo Rodgers Science Fellows Program, open to in-state and out-of-state first-year students pursuing STEM majors. The program is funded by the largest gift in UMW history—more than $36 million from 1959 graduate Irene Piscopo Rodgers—and supports research opportunities, scholarships, and summer science experiences. UMW expects to name 15 Fellows for Fall 2026.

The gift also funds Alvey Scholarships, which cover full tuition, fees, housing, meals, and academic experiences for three out-of-state students, and Washington Scholarships for three Virginia residents.

“We offer unparalleled funding for these areas, giving students the opportunity to work side-by-side with faculty on real-world research, co-author papers and show their work,” said Elizabeth Lewis, UMW’s Director of Undergraduate Research, in the release.

In an email to Potomac Local, Dean of Admissions Melissa Yakabouski said the university expects about 1,000 new students to enroll this fall, including approximately 725 first-year students and 300 transfers. UMW saw a more than 10% increase in applications last year, making the school more selective.

Yakabouski said UMW uses a holistic review process when evaluating applications, considering high school grades, course rigor, test scores (if submitted), extracurricular involvement, personal essays, and recommendation letters. “Academic preparation is generally the most important piece,” she noted.

Transfer students can begin applying for Spring and Fall 2026 starting September 1. Those still hoping to start in Fall 2025 have until the first day of classes to submit their applications.