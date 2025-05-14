Local Graduation Schedules + Big Changes Ahead for Stafford Students

Hey Everyone, I’m Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher of Potomac Local News.
Graduation season is here, and we have the full schedule for every local high school. We’re also bringing you highlights from student events across our region and breaking news about a significant elementary school boundary change coming to Stafford County in 2026. Here’s what you need to know.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Prince William Schools Honor Nearly 300 Retirees
Prince William County Public Schools celebrated 278 retiring employees during a ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The group included teachers, administrators, and support staff who served students across the county.
Over 100 Students Shine in All-Virginia Music Ensembles
More than 100 students from Battlefield, Colgan, Gainesville, Osbourn Park, Patriot, Unity Reed, and Woodbridge earned spots in the 2025 All-Virginia Band, Choir, and Orchestra.
Class of 2025 Graduation Schedule
- Battlefield High School: May 28, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Brentsville District High School: May 30, 7 p.m. at Brentsville Stadium
- C.D. Hylton High School: May 28, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Colgan High School: May 30, 7 p.m. at Colgan Stadium
- Freedom High School: May 31, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Forest Park High School: May 29, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Gar-Field High School: May 31, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Governor’s School @ Innovation Park: May 17, 10 a.m. at Colgan Auditorium
- Independence Nontraditional School: June 5, 6 p.m. at Hylton Center
- Gainesville High School: May 29, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Osbourn Park High School: May 31, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Patriot High School: June 2, 7:30 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Potomac High School: May 30, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena
- Unity Reed High School: June 2, 1 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live
- Woodbridge High School: May 30, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena
STAFFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Conway Elementary’s Cougarpalooza Brings Big Smiles
Games, food trucks, obstacle courses, and a dunk tank delighted families at Conway Elementary’s Cougarpalooza.
See the photos on Facebook.
Senior Walk Tradition Returns May 28
Seniors are invited to visit their former elementary schools on Wednesday, May 28, to thank their teachers.
See the announcement on Facebook.
Stafford High Students Tour New High School 6
EPIC students got a behind-the-scenes look at High School 6, set to open in August 2026 off Route 17.
Heather Empfield Scholarship Honors Madison Marsden
Madison Marsden of Winding Creek was awarded the Heather Empfield Day School Scholarship for academic and community excellence.
Big School Shuffle Coming for Stafford County Elementary Students in 2026
Thousands of elementary students will move to new schools in 2026 as Stafford County opens two new elementary schools and redraws school boundaries to relieve overcrowding.
Read the full story here.
Class of 2025 Graduation Schedule
- Mountain View High School: May 30, 6:30 p.m.
- Stafford High School: May 30, 6:30 p.m.
- Brooke Point High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.
- Colonial Forge High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.
- North Stafford High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.
View the full schedule and livestream links.
MANASSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Manassas Reads Delivers 3,000 Free Books to Students
Families gathered at Metz Middle School for Manassas Reads, helping PreK-12 students build their home libraries with free books.
Osbourn High School Class of 2025 Graduation
Thursday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m.
EagleBank Arena, Fairfax
FREDERICKSBURG CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Wellness Fair Supports James Monroe Families
Held on May 10, the Mental Health, Wellness & Safety Resource Fair provided free haircuts, yoga, journaling, and more for Fredericksburg students and families.
Two Half-Days Added to May Calendar
Students will be released early on May 21 and May 22.
May 19 and May 20 remain full school days.
James Monroe High School Class of 2025 Graduation
Friday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Anderson Center, University of Mary Washington
MANASSAS PARK CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Manassas Park High School Class of 2025 Graduation
Saturday, May 31
Final details coming soon from Manassas Park High School.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Brilliant Skies, Bright Futures: UMW Celebrates Class of 2025
Over 900 graduates celebrated UMW’s 114th Commencement on May 10, featuring a keynote speech from alumna Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt and recognition of seven students with perfect 4.0 GPAs.