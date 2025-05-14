Local Graduation Schedules + Big Changes Ahead for Stafford Students

Published May 14, 2025 at 6:00AM | Updated May 14, 2025 at 11:16AM

Hey Everyone, I’m Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher of Potomac Local News.

Graduation season is here, and we have the full schedule for every local high school. We’re also bringing you highlights from student events across our region and breaking news about a significant elementary school boundary change coming to Stafford County in 2026. Here’s what you need to know.





PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Prince William Schools Honor Nearly 300 Retirees

Prince William County Public Schools celebrated 278 retiring employees during a ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The group included teachers, administrators, and support staff who served students across the county.

Over 100 Students Shine in All-Virginia Music Ensembles

More than 100 students from Battlefield, Colgan, Gainesville, Osbourn Park, Patriot, Unity Reed, and Woodbridge earned spots in the 2025 All-Virginia Band, Choir, and Orchestra.

Class of 2025 Graduation Schedule

Battlefield High School: May 28, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Brentsville District High School: May 30, 7 p.m. at Brentsville Stadium

C.D. Hylton High School: May 28, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Colgan High School: May 30, 7 p.m. at Colgan Stadium

Freedom High School: May 31, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Forest Park High School: May 29, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Gar-Field High School: May 31, 7 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Governor’s School @ Innovation Park: May 17, 10 a.m. at Colgan Auditorium

Independence Nontraditional School: June 5, 6 p.m. at Hylton Center

Gainesville High School: May 29, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena

Osbourn Park High School: May 31, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena

Patriot High School: June 2, 7:30 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live

Potomac High School: May 30, 2 p.m. at EagleBank Arena

Unity Reed High School: June 2, 1 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live

Woodbridge High School: May 30, 9:30 a.m. at EagleBank Arena





STAFFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Conway Elementary’s Cougarpalooza Brings Big Smiles

Games, food trucks, obstacle courses, and a dunk tank delighted families at Conway Elementary’s Cougarpalooza.

See the photos on Facebook.

Senior Walk Tradition Returns May 28

Seniors are invited to visit their former elementary schools on Wednesday, May 28, to thank their teachers.

See the announcement on Facebook.

Stafford High Students Tour New High School 6

EPIC students got a behind-the-scenes look at High School 6, set to open in August 2026 off Route 17.

Heather Empfield Scholarship Honors Madison Marsden

Madison Marsden of Winding Creek was awarded the Heather Empfield Day School Scholarship for academic and community excellence.

Big School Shuffle Coming for Stafford County Elementary Students in 2026

Thousands of elementary students will move to new schools in 2026 as Stafford County opens two new elementary schools and redraws school boundaries to relieve overcrowding.

Read the full story here.

Class of 2025 Graduation Schedule

Mountain View High School: May 30, 6:30 p.m.

Stafford High School: May 30, 6:30 p.m.

Brooke Point High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.

Colonial Forge High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.

North Stafford High School: May 31, 8:30 a.m.

View the full schedule and livestream links.

MANASSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Manassas Reads Delivers 3,000 Free Books to Students

Families gathered at Metz Middle School for Manassas Reads, helping PreK-12 students build their home libraries with free books.

Osbourn High School Class of 2025 Graduation

Thursday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m.

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax





FREDERICKSBURG CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Wellness Fair Supports James Monroe Families

Held on May 10, the Mental Health, Wellness & Safety Resource Fair provided free haircuts, yoga, journaling, and more for Fredericksburg students and families.

Two Half-Days Added to May Calendar

Students will be released early on May 21 and May 22.

May 19 and May 20 remain full school days.

James Monroe High School Class of 2025 Graduation

Friday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Anderson Center, University of Mary Washington





MANASSAS PARK CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Manassas Park High School Class of 2025 Graduation

Saturday, May 31

Final details coming soon from Manassas Park High School.





UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Brilliant Skies, Bright Futures: UMW Celebrates Class of 2025

Over 900 graduates celebrated UMW’s 114th Commencement on May 10, featuring a keynote speech from alumna Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt and recognition of seven students with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

Read the full story here.