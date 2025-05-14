Big School Shuffle Coming for Stafford County Elementary Students in 2026

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Thousands of elementary students in Stafford County will head to different schools starting in the 2026-27 school year, following the School Board’s unanimous approval of a countywide redistricting plan.

The board voted on Tuesday, May 13, to adopt Scenario Lime, a boundary adjustment that prepares for the opening of two new elementary schools currently under construction—Elementary School 18 (ES-18) and Elementary School 19 (ES-19).

Which Schools Are Affected?

According to Stafford County Public Schools, the following elementary schools are affected:

Barrett Elementary

Conway Elementary

Ferry Farm Elementary

Garrisonville Elementary

Hartwood Elementary

Kate Waller Barrett Elementary

Margaret Brent Elementary

Park Ridge Elementary

Rock Hill Elementary

Rocky Run Elementary

Stafford Elementary

Widewater Elementary

Winding Creek Elementary

Elementary School 18 (ES-18)

Elementary School 19 (ES-19)

Neighborhoods such as Rappahannock Landing, Old Forge, and Clearview Heights are among those expected to see students move to different schools under the new boundaries.

Why the Change?

School officials say the redistricting is needed to relieve overcrowding and balance enrollment across the county’s elementary schools. The two new schools are being built to handle growth in areas like Westlake, where new housing developments are underway.

Based on projections shared by school staff, all schools are expected to open under capacity in 2026. However, by 2030, three schools could slightly exceed their limits, with the highest expected utilization at 103%.

What Happens Next?

The changes will go into effect when ES-18 and ES-19 open in fall 2026. School officials plan to notify affected families and provide transition support over the next year.

A proposal to let rising fifth-graders stay at their current schools for one final year—if parents provided transportation—was narrowly rejected in a 4-3 vote. As it stands, all impacted students will move to their new schools in 2026 unless they qualify for a transfer under existing policies.

Looking Ahead

School leaders acknowledge redistricting can be challenging but say this plan positions Stafford’s elementary schools to better serve students as the community grows.

More information, including new boundary maps and transition resources, is expected to be released soon by Stafford County Public Schools.