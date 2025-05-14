Prince William Schools Celebrate Nearly 300 Retirees at Hylton Performing Arts Center

MANASSAS, Va. – Hundreds gathered last night at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas to honor nearly 300 Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) employees who are retiring this year.

According to PWCS, 278 educators, administrators, and support staff were recognized during the ceremony for their years of dedication to students across the county. The honorees included those who officially submitted retirement notices between April 2024 and April 2025.

“These employees have spent their careers creating safe spaces for students to learn and grow,” the division stated in an announcement. “Their impact on our schools and community will be felt for years to come.”

The full list of 2025 retirees is available on the PWCS website.