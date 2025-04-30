Former School Board Member Diane Raulston Dies at 79

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Former Prince William County School Board member Diane Raulston, who represented the Neabsco District from 2016 to 2023, passed away on April 24, 2025. First elected in 2015, Raulston served two terms.

Known for her work advancing equity and education, Raulston helped lead the division through a period of growth, advocating for new school construction, teacher pay increases, and pre-K expansion. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas.

Here’s the full press release:

Diane Raulston, a dedicated public servant and former member of the Prince William County School Board, passed away on April 24, 2025. Raulston, who represented the Neabsco District, was known for her unwavering commitment to education, equity, and community service.

“It was an honor to serve with Diane Raulston. She represented the Neabsco district with distinction. She cared deeply about the children in our county and fought relentlessly for equity and inclusion. She served during the pandemic and made difficult decisions that had positive impacts on our school system. Student success was the centerpiece of all of her work,” said Dr. Babur Lateef, Chairman At-Large of the Prince William County School Board.

Elected to the School Board in November 2015, Raulston served until December 2023. During her tenure, she was an advocate for children and families, bringing decades of advocacy experience to her role.

Raulston’s successor on the School Board and current vice chairman, Tracy Blake, shared, “Ms. Raulston was more than a School Board member—she was a mentor, a friend, and a fierce believer in the power of public education to change lives. We were both Midwestern Catholics, and from the start, we shared a bond rooted in faith, service, and a deep love for our community. She saw something in me before many others did, and she never let me forget my worth or my responsibility to serve. Ms. Raulston didn’t just represent her constituents—she lifted them, challenged them, and loved them deeply. Her legacy lives on in every child she fought for and in the leaders she helped shape. I will miss her voice, her wisdom, and her unwavering belief in second chances.”

Raulston served on the School Board during a time of significant student growth. While on the Board, Prince William County Public Schools opened nine schools, including Covington-Harper, Innovation, John D. Jenkins, Kilby, and Kyle Wilson Elementary Schools, Potomac Shores Middle School, Charles J. Colgan Sr. and Gainesville High Schools, and Independence Nontraditional School.

While on the Board, Raulston advocated for higher teacher and staff compensation, increasing on-time graduation rates, expanding Career and Technical Education programs, ensuring full accreditation of Neabsco schools, enhancing parent and community engagement, and increasing pre-K spots for Neabsco students.

In addition to her service on the School Board, Raulston actively contributed to numerous local organizations, including the Dale City Civic Association and the Prince William County Disability Services Board. She was deeply involved in the community, always centering her efforts on the well-being of children and families.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas.