Nancy Freeborn Britain Resigns from Occoquan Town Council; Bob Love Appointed to Fill Term

OCCOQUAN, Va. — A series of notable developments unfolded at the April 15, 2025, Occoquan Town Council meeting, including a leadership change and updates to the town’s ongoing budget planning.

Councilwoman Nancy Freeborn Britain, who was elected to the Town Council in 2022, formally announced her resignation, citing a new career opportunity that will take her to Staunton during the workweek. Britain was recently hired as the Program Director for a master’s degree program at Mary Baldwin University, where she will oversee 120 students and serve as a department chair.

Britain, who recently underwent knee replacement surgery, explained that the move comes after several years of work as a federal subcontractor, a field she said has seen a significant downturn.

“I feel like it’s a little bit of incompletion, but that’s how it goes,” Britain told her colleagues. “I’ve learned a lot from all of you and appreciate the camaraderie, especially today.”

Britain emphasized that she plans to continue volunteering at town events, such as RiverFest, but stated that the full-time teaching position, which requires Tuesday commitments, would prevent her from continuing as a council member.

The council accepted Britain’s resignation effective immediately at approximately 9:20 p.m. Council members then moved quickly to appoint Bob Love to fill the remainder of her term, which runs through December 31, 2026. Love, a familiar face in Occoquan civic life, agreed to step into the role and will be formally sworn in following certification by the county clerk’s office.

Mayor and council members expressed their gratitude to Britain for her service.

“We’ve enjoyed having you on the council and appreciate your willingness to serve,” the mayor said during the meeting.

Town Council Acknowledges Planning Commission Report

Earlier in the evening, the Town Council voted unanimously to acknowledge receipt of the Planning Commission’s 2024 Annual Report and thank the commission for its efforts. Mayor and councilmembers emphasized that the acknowledgment did not equate to adoption of the report’s recommendations, allowing space for further discussion at a future meeting.

Budget Work Session Recap

The council also heard the latest updates from its fourth budget work session in preparation for the upcoming fiscal year.

Town Manager Adam Linn presented highlights across several funds:

E-Summons Fund: Updated to include $2,200 in internet costs for police summons computers.

Events Fund: Removed $200 in projected revenue from the “Movies in the Park” event, adjusting event fund totals.

General Fund: Projected a modest $21,348 revenue increase due primarily to updates in real estate taxes, meals taxes, vehicle licensing fees, and public fines.

Capital Improvement Plan (CIP): Added $12,725 for River Mill Park drainage maintenance, and made adjustments to holiday lighting and event sound system purchases.

A detailed explanation was provided regarding the town’s real estate tax situation. Although county data showed a 6% average increase in assessments, the town expects only a 2.3% actual revenue increase—largely because of tax exemptions and relief for specific properties, including religious institutions, disabled veterans, and elderly residents.

Councilmembers discussed efforts to maintain a conservative budget, particularly as costs rise for town contracts, insurance, and mandatory training programs.

The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 6, 2025, with adoption of the final budget and tax rate planned for May 20, 2025.

As Occoquan prepares for its summer events and the new fiscal year, council members stressed the importance of continuing strong community involvement. Britain’s departure marks a significant transition, but she and town officials pledged ongoing support for Occoquan’s civic and volunteer initiatives.

“I’m not moving away for good,” Britain said. “I’ll still be volunteering — just not every Tuesday.”