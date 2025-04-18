Stafford Property Taxes Up 62% Since 2012 as FY2026 Budget Clears

STAFFORD, Va. — The average homeowner in Stafford County will pay $130 more in property taxes starting July 1, 2025, after the Board of Supervisors approved a three-percent increase to the real estate tax rate—the county’s central funding source for local government and schools. Homeowners with a property assessed at the county average of $434,400 will receive a $4,069 bill.

According to data from Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, average residential tax bills have increased 62% since 2012, when the typical homeowner paid $2,506. Over the same period, the average home value rose nearly 60%, slightly trailing the pace of tax increases.

After a marathon meeting that stretched past midnight on April 15, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors adopted a $399 million budget for Fiscal Year 2026, along with a $1.45 billion, 10-year Capital Improvement Program. The board’s vote also set the new real estate tax rate at $0.9236 per $100 of assessed value, effective with the June 2025 tax payment. Supervisors Meg Bohmke (Falmouth), Crystal Vanuch (Rock Hill), and Darryl English (Hartwood), all Republicans, voted to oppose all tax increases.

The decision followed hours of tense debate, marked by pointed exchanges between board members as they wrestled with competing priorities. Despite the friction, the board passed a budget that prioritizes education, public safety, and capital infrastructure, while cutting more than $4 million from earlier proposals.

Key Budget Outcomes

The adopted budget includes:

$11.8 million in additional funding for Stafford County Public Schools, supporting teacher raises and debt service for three new schools.

A 2.75% mid-year raise for county employees, effective January 1, 2026.

$4.5 million for public safety, including funding for a new Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

$3.9 million for general government operations, including eight new revenue-neutral staff positions.

Nearly 86% of all new revenue is dedicated to education. Supervisors emphasized their commitment to ensuring school employee raises remain on par with county staff, with revenue from a proposed 1% meals tax increase expected to fund the pay boost. That public hearing is scheduled for May 20, 2025.

Supervisor Monica Gary (Aquia District) supported that strategy, stating, “I’m not comfortable taking the plan we had to earmark the meals tax for schools and giving it to the jail.”

Budget Cuts and Tradeoffs

To bring the tax rate below the originally proposed level, supervisors approved over $4.1 million in cuts, including:

Reduced funding for agencies such as the Economic Development Authority and Fredericksburg Regional Alliance.

Scaled-back vehicle purchases.

Delayed salary increases from July 1 to January 1.

Shifted sheriff’s vehicle purchases from ongoing to one-time funds.

Despite these reductions, the board left a $344,959 funding gap, instructing the county administrator to find the savings elsewhere in the budget.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke (Falmouth District) expressed frustration with how some changes were introduced during the meeting, saying, “We should have all been properly informed at the same time… I don’t like doing this in front of everybody. This is really kind of embarrassing.”

Jail Funding Sparks Debate

A narrow 4-3 vote resulted in the board rejecting a proposed $2.1 million increase to the Rappahannock Regional Jail budget, opting instead to maintain the facility’s current level of funding. The decision prompted immediate questions about its potential impact on jail operations and employee compensation.

Supervisor Dr. Pamela Yeung (Garrisonville District) asked, “Does that mean jail officers get no pay increase?” Supervisor Darrell E. English (Hartwood District) added, “I’m not comfortable with that,” though he ultimately supported the cut.

Supervisor Crystal Vanuch (Rock Hill District), who frequently clashed with colleagues during the meeting, warned about long-term impacts: “Pretty soon we’re going to have a tariff tax.”

When you’re literally dealing with a narcissist to work with, this is what, at some times, you’re just like, enough is enough,” said Vice Chairwoman Tinesha Allen (Griffis-Widewater District). She later clarified the comment was directed at a fellow board member, not a constituent. The remark appeared aimed at Vanuch, amid visible friction between the two.

Chairman Deuntay Diggs (George Washington District) acknowledged the legal risks associated with the funding change but expressed confidence in resolving the matter with regional partners. “If you do something to harm people, or I perceive that it’s going to harm people, I get heated,” he said.

The board also reallocated funds collected by the transient occupancy tax (TOT), which is currently collected from hotel stays of 30 days or less, from the Parks Department to the general fund. Diggs defended the decision, clarifying, “We’re not defunding them… we are taking one to fill a placement and then the 2% is going back in.”

Capital Improvements and Bonds Approved

The board approved $84 million in capital spending for FY2026, with long-term investments planned over the next decade. Major upcoming projects include:

Rebuilding Drew Middle School

Renovating Hartwood Elementary

Rebuilding the Aquia Fire Station

Installing sidewalks on Greenspring Road

Upgrading the Onville Road/Route 1 intersection

Phased water and sewer system upgrades

To support school construction, the board authorized up to $180 million in Virginia Public School Authority bonds.