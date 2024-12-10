Join Us For Stories That Connect Us All

At Potomac Local News, we’re working around the clock to bring you the stories that matter most to your community. From Dale City and Fredericksburg to Stafford and Manassas, our dedicated team keeps you informed, engaged, and connected to your hometown.

We invite you to become a member and support our local journalism. Your membership helps us dig deeper, ask tough questions, and shine a light on the issues that impact your life.

Here’s a glimpse at some of our recent coverage:

Stafford

Holiday Gift Guide Spotlight: As part of our holiday gift-giving series, we’re highlighting local businesses and their unique offerings.

Olde Virginia Gourmet: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this Stafford staple specializes in Virginia-made products, from wines and beers to gourmet treats. Owners Sean and Annabelle Tarallo offer customizable gift baskets perfect for the holiday season.

Fredericksburg

Celebrating History: The Fredericksburg City Council is planning a three-year commemoration leading to the city’s 300th anniversary in 2028. These celebrations will honor the area’s rich Revolutionary War heritage and community spirit.

Dale City

A Lifesaving Addition: Governor Glenn Youngkin inaugurated Dale City’s second Red Cross Blood Donation Center. This facility is a vital resource for local cancer patients and others in need of blood and platelet donations.

Manassas

Podcast Spotlight: In our latest podcast episode, Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis discusses the North Star Branding Study, balancing historic preservation with economic growth and her vision for a thriving community.

Manassas Park

Downtown Revitalization Gains Momentum: Manassas Park’s downtown redevelopment is progressing with the addition of a luxury eight-screen B&B Theatres cinema, complete with a restaurant and entertainment amenities.

This project anchors the city’s revitalization efforts, replacing the previously planned Cinema Café, which withdrew in 2022 due to inflation concerns.

These are just a few examples of how your support empowers us to deliver the news you rely on.

Become a member today and join a community that values quality journalism. Together, we can continue to tell the stories shaping our region and future.

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Thank you for making Potomac Local News part of your day.

Sincerely,

Uriah Kiser

Publisher

Potomac Local News