Balancing Manassas History and Growth

In this Potomac Local News Podcast episode, Manassas is shaping its future while honoring its past. Host Uriah Kiser sits down with Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis to discuss the North Star Branding Study findings, tackling challenges like preserving history, fostering economic growth, and addressing community concerns. Stay tuned for local news highlights, including a shocking insurance scam and updates on the City Council’s new term.

Episode Highlights:

Introduction: Host Uriah Kiser sets the stage for a discussion of the North Star Branding Study’s findings and their implications for Manassas’ future. The podcast also teases other local stories, including an insurance scam and City Council updates.

Host Uriah Kiser sets the stage for a discussion of the North Star Branding Study’s findings and their implications for Manassas’ future. The podcast also teases other local stories, including an insurance scam and City Council updates. Conversation with Theresa Coates Ellis: North Star Branding Study: Theresa discusses the study’s insights, including the city’s brand awareness and challenges in balancing its historical identity with modern growth. Balancing History and Growth: Discussion on preserving Manassas’ Civil War legacy while fostering tech and business opportunities. Community Concerns: Addressing high taxes, overdevelopment, and the need for workforce readiness in tech industries. Future Vision for Manassas: Theresa shares her vision for redeveloping key areas and fostering investment to make Manassas a thriving community.

Local News Highlights: Insurance Scam Story: A troubling case of predatory towing in Prince William County, with police investigation updates and tips for residents to avoid similar scams. City Council Swearing-In Ceremony: Details about the January 2025 ceremony, reflections on a contentious election season, and hopes for a collaborative future.

Closing Thoughts: Uriah reflects on the power of local journalism, encourages community engagement, and invites listeners to share their thoughts on the podcast and local news stories.

Key Takeaways:

Learn about the North Star Branding Study results and its role in shaping Manassas’ identity.

Understand how Manassas balances historic preservation with modern economic development.

Discover actionable insights for preventing predatory towing scams.

Gain perspective on the recent City Council election and what it means for Manassas residents.

What to Listen For:

Insights from Theresa Coates Ellis about preserving Manassas’ historic charm while embracing its future.

Shocking details about the insurance scam and police response.

Reflections on the heated City Council election and the swearing-in ceremony.

Listen to the full episode for these stories and more, and subscribe for updates on what’s shaping Northern Virginia communities!