Governor Celebrates Dale City Red Cross Donation Center Opening

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) marked the grand opening of Prince William County’s second Red Cross Blood Donation Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, December 9, 2024. The new facility, located at 4375 Dale Blvd in Dale City, Center Plaza, expands local blood and platelet donation options, previously limited to driving to Fairfax or participating in mobile drives.

This new facility joins the Manassas-area donation center, which opened in September at 10360 Portsmouth Road, in offering donors the choice of whole blood or platelet donations.

The availability of platelet donations at both centers is particularly significant. Platelets, essential for blood clotting, are critical for cancer patients whose treatments often inhibit their body’s ability to produce them. Without donated platelets, minor injuries could lead to life-threatening complications. “25% of the nation’s blood supply goes to cancer patients,” said Dale Kunce, CEO of the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region.

Having a dedicated platelet collection machine eliminates separate off-site processing allowing officials to regulate the nation’s blood supply better. “By processing platelets on site, means it can get to the patient that needs it faster,” said Bethany Patterson, the local Red Cross Communications Director.

Platelet donors can donate weekly, unlike whole blood donations, which require a 56-day recovery period. This frequent donation option helps address the need for platelets, which have a much shorter shelf life than whole blood.

According to Kunce, the American Red Cross supplies roughly 40% of the nation’s blood supply and delivers blood to 60 regional medical facilities in the Northern Virginia area. In July 2024, the Red Cross sent out an emergency request for blood donations after there was a 25% drop in donations attributed to drive cancellations caused by the summer heat wave. New facilities like these allow donation drives to happen regardless of the weather which regularly affect mobile donation sites.

Local leaders joined Governor Youngkin in celebrating the facility’s opening. Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry expressed enthusiasm about the new center, emphasizing its role in revitalizing the older shopping center in Dale City.

“I’m very excited to see this on the east end of the county because now both east and west Prince William County have local donation centers and no longer have to drive an hour to Fairfax just to donate blood,” Angry said. He also committed to donating platelets next week at the new center.

Delegate Brianna Sewell (D- VA 22) attended the grand opening event.

Youngkin, who celebrated his 57th birthday by giving blood at the center in Dale City, and he encourages Virginians to donate, especially during the holiday season, “[This season provides us with] a moment to reflect on the many blessings that we all have, and those that are in need, and so this is also an opportunity for us to not only recognize the amazing work that the Red Cross does, but the fact that we need donors, and this is our chance to encourage people, please come donate.”

Virginians wishing to donate can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.