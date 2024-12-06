B&B Theatres to Open in Manassas Park, Replacing Scrapped Cinema Café Project

Manassas Park’s downtown revitalization project is gaining momentum with the planned opening of a new B&B Theatres location. The luxury eight-screen cinema, complete with a restaurant and entertainment amenities, will anchor the city’s redevelopment initiative and fill the void left by Cinema Café’s withdrawal in 2022.

Originally, Cinema Café, a Hampton Roads-based movie theater and dining chain, had announced plans to establish a combination movie house and restaurant in Manassas Park’s Park Central development. However, by September 2022, the company backed out of the deal, citing concerns over rising inflation. This decision temporarily left the city without a major tenant for its downtown revitalization efforts.

In the city’s downtown area, an All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater and a new Jirani Coffee are also slated to open.

B&B Theatres, the fifth-largest cinema chain in the United States, has stepped in to fill the gap. With more than 50 locations across 14 states, including Virginia, the company is known for its innovative facilities, such as dine-in auditoriums and premium large-format screens. Its nearest current location to Northern Virginia is the B&B Theatres Blacksburg 11, which also features bowling alleys and arcade amenities.

The new Manassas Park location represents a significant move closer to the Washington, D.C. metro area. As part of the development, B&B Theatres will contribute to the city’s vision of a vibrant downtown hub, offering entertainment options including a restaurant and community event spaces.

The city of Manassas Park is supporting the project with $1.6 million in funding for enhancements, including a large outdoor screen and plaza improvements. Officials have also approved a $10 sale of Parcel B-2 to B&B Theatres, on which the company will build.

The Park Central project in Manassas Park is a significant redevelopment initiative to create a pedestrian-friendly downtown area. Manassas Park, in partnership with Norton Scott LLC, a leading local developer, spearheads this transformation.

A key feature of Park Central is its integration with the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station. The development includes a new parking garage adjacent to the VRE commuter rail station, enhancing commuter accessibility and supporting the city’s transit-oriented development goals.

The city’s efforts to develop Park Central have been ongoing for several years. In April 2021, construction began on the Village at Manassas Park, a component of the downtown redevelopment.

The first phase, completed in July 2022, included the new City Hall and public library. The project continues progressing, with additional amenities and infrastructure being developed to realize the city’s vision for a dynamic downtown.