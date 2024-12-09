Fredericksburg Reveals Multi-Year Celebration Leading Up to City’s 300th Anniversary

The Fredericksburg City Council has outlined an ambitious three-year celebration that will start with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026 and culminate with the city’s 300th anniversary two years later.

The plans, unveiled during the November 26 work session, will spotlight the nation’s founding, Revolutionary War heritage, and Fredericksburg’s integral role in American history.

The commemorations will begin in 2025 and continue through 2027, culminating in 2028 with Fredericksburg’s 300th anniversary. The initiative features annual themes, engaging public events, and collaborations with local organizations to honor the city’s past while fostering community participation.

“This commemoration leads us right into the 300th commemoration for the City of Fredericksburg. So it’s kind of opening the door for us for the big party that we’re expecting to have in 2028,” said Fredericksburg Area Museum Director Sam McKelvey during the work session.

Planned Events

Each year will feature three signature events:

Fourth of July Celebrations: Festivities will include fireworks, music, and historical reenactments, focusing on the nation’s

independence.

independence. Academic Symposiums: Educational gatherings will delve into Fredericksburg’s historical significance, featuring experts and

interactive exhibits.

interactive exhibits. Cultural Celebrations: Public events will highlight local traditions and incorporate existing festivals with a commemorative focus.

Additional programming will be developed through partnerships with cultural and educational organizations, including libraries, museums, and historical societies.

The celebration is spearheaded by a diverse steering committee featuring representatives from organizations such as the Washington Heritage Foundation, Mary Washington Museums, Fredericksburg Area Museum, the Potomac Tribal Museum, the George Washington Foundation, and the National Park Service.

Public feedback sessions will begin in spring 2025, ensuring residents have a voice in shaping the celebrations. Plans for the events will continue to evolve, with updates expected early next year. Organizers are also exploring sponsorship and grant opportunities to support the initiative.

Fredericksburg was established as a town in 1728 by an act of the Virginia General Assembly. It was named after Frederick, Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King George II of Great Britain. The city played a significant role in early American history and is known for its historic downtown and proximity to important Civil War battlefields.