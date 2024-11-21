Man, Juvenile Charged With Prince William Attempted Robbery; Another Man Wanted

Police arrested two individuals, including one juvenile, in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Woodbridge on September 24. A third suspect remains wanted.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Attempted Armed Robbery *ARRESTS – Officers arrested two suspects identified in connection to the attempted robbery that was reported to have occurred at the McDonald’s located at 12730 Harbor Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) on September 24. The suspects, identified as Timothy Damont RUTHERFORD and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were taken into custody between November 8-18. Additionally, officers obtained arrest warrants for a third suspect, identified as Troy Allen PHILLIPS Jr. Attempts to locate PHILLIPS have been unsuccessful.

Arrested between November 8-18:

Timothy Damont RUTHERFORD, 18, of no fixed address

Charged with attempted robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with attempted robbery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Wanted: [Photo from September 2024]

Troy Allen PHILLIPS Jr., 21, of the 15500 block of Chicacoan Dr. in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, approximately 5’7”, 140lbs., with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for attempted robbery

Attempted Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 24 at 5:18PM, officers responded to the McDonald’s located at 12730 Harbor Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and a group of men were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was struck and scratched by the men before the parties separated. A short time later, the suspects returned to the business and attempted to take the victim’s purse while one of the men implied he had a firearm. The victim was able to maintain possession of her purse and separated from the suspects. The suspects left the business prior to police arriving on scene. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Minor injuries were reported.