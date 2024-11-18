Woodbridge Rape Suspect Surrendered to Police

A 36-year-old man turned himself in on November 14 in connection with a 2023 sexual assault and abduction that occurred in the Woodbridge area. He faces charges of rape and abduction and is being held without bond.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Rape Investigation *ARREST – On November 14, the suspect, identified as Kelvin Johnson ALVARADO-AGUILAR, who was sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County in 2023, turned himself into police.

Arrested on November 14:

Kelvin Johnson ALVARADO-AGUILAR, 36, of the 1300 block of Ironwood St. in Woodbridge

Charged with rape and abduction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Rape Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 17, 2024, detectives obtained charges in an ongoing investigation regarding a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County in 2023. The investigation revealed the adult female victim was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. While investigating the incident, detectives learned the accused had held the victim against her will in an altercation in 2022. The victim eventually reported the incidents prompting the police investigation. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kelvin Johnson ALVARADO-AGUILAR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.