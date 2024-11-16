On November 11, 2024, a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting incident on August 4, 2023, in Woodbridge, where the suspect fired multiple rounds at a vehicle. The suspect was charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm, and is being held pending a court date.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle | Reckless Handling of a Firearm ARREST – On November 5, 2024, detectives obtained arrest warrants for a suspect identified in the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the 13900 block of Rope Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 4, 2023. The suspect, identified as Bryant Manuel HENRIQUEZ FLORES, was taken to custody without incident on November 11, 2024.

Arrested on November 11, 2024:

Bryant Manuel HENRIQUEZ FLORES, 25, of 13908 Rope Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle | Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On August 4 at 10:40PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Rope Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 50-year-old man, was working on a vehicle parked in the above area, when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the victim. The victim was able to flee the area on foot and was not injured. While investigating the incident, officers determined the man was possibly with a group of other men who were near a brown-colored vehicle prior to the encounter. While checking the area, officers located two vehicles that sustained damage [consistent] with being struck by projectiles, and shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.