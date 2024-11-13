Security Guard Charged Pinched Student’s Cheek, Say Police, Faces Charges



On November 7, an investigation was initiated into an assault at Freedom High School involving a school security officer who allegedly pinched an 18-year-old female student’s cheek during an inappropriate conversation on October 8. The officer, 41, was charged with assault and battery and served with a summons on November 8.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Assault & Battery – On November 7, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd in Woodbridge (22191) began an investigation into an assault by a school staff member against a student that reportedly occurred on October 8. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old female student, was on a bus in the parking lot of the school when she encountered a school security officer, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused pinched the victim’s cheek while he engaged in an inappropriate conversation. No injuries were reported. The incident recently came to the attention of school officials who notified the police. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained a summons for the accused, identified as Pedro S. CHIRINO who was served on November 8.

Charged on November 8: [No photo available]

Pedro S. CHIRINO, 41, of 4008 Presidential Hill Lp in Dumfries

Charged with assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons